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Celebrating senior citizens festival

<p>GREAT TIME: Beechworth\\u2019s Jill Keith (left) with a group of lunch-goers at last month\\u2019s event to celebrate the Victorian Seniors Festival throughout October. PHOTO: Gerri Boland</p>\\n
<p>GREAT TIME: Beechworth\\u2019s Jill Keith (left) with a group of lunch-goers at last month\\u2019s event to celebrate the Victorian Seniors Festival throughout October. PHOTO: Gerri Boland</p>\\n

GREAT TIME: Beechworth’s Jill Keith (left) with a group of lunch-goers at last month’s event to celebrate the Victorian Seniors Festival throughout October. PHOTO: Gerri Boland

A seniors citizens lunch held towards the end of last month was a great way to meet new people
Coral Cooksley
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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