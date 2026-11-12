Celebrating senior citizens festival

A seniors citizens lunch organised towards the end of last month was a great way to meet new people for Beechworth’s Jill Keith. The event held at the Senior Citizens Club in Harper Avenue celebrated Victoria’s month-long Seniors Festival held throughout October. Senior citizens club member Rob Goodwin cooked up a storm in the kitchen for a scrumptious lunch with help from the Correctional Centre team. Fifty people tucked into a delicious two course meal with a choice of lamb shanks and cous cous and a vegetable lasagna for the main meal. Desserts had a choice of two Italian offerings - panna cotta and tiramisu. “Lunch was beyond expectations,” Jill said. In meeting new people Jill also said she had been interested in hearing about croquet and was encouraged to have a go. Acting president Gerri Boland said the event had been a great opportunity for seniors to get together. Gerri said a game of trivia followed after the lunch. “Beechworth Correctional team helped served meals and tidied up afterwards,” she said. Indigo Shire Council in partnership with the Victorian government, local businesses and community organisations had delivered a program with a variety of events for the last month’s festival.