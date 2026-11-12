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Award-winning pianist to play in Beechworth

<p>PERFORMING: Pianist Josh Hooke will return to the Kawai grand piano in Beechworth\\'s Anglican Christ Church to delight audiences.</p>\\n
<p>PERFORMING: Pianist Josh Hooke will return to the Kawai grand piano in Beechworth\\'s Anglican Christ Church to delight audiences.</p>\\n

PERFORMING: Pianist Josh Hooke will return to the Kawai grand piano in Beechworth's Anglican Christ Church to delight audiences.

Josh Hooke returns to the Kawai grand piano in Beechworth's historic Anglican Christ Church
Ovens and Murray Advertiser
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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