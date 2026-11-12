Award-winning pianist to play in Beechworth

Tomorrow Josh Hooke returns to the Kawai grand piano in Beechworth's historic Anglican Christ Church to play Scarlatti, Chopin and Mussorgsky's ‘Pictures at an exhibition’, culminating in its vast fortissimo: 'The Great Gate of Kyiv'. The award-winning pianist completed a PhD in Music Performance in 2023 at the University of Melbourne under Professors Ian Holtham and Paul Kildea. Josh is currently the Kenneth Moore Memorial Music Scholar at the Melbourne University College’s Janet Clarke Hall. Previously, Josh was invited to undertake periods of intensive private study in Vienna with one of the great Austrian pianists Paul Badura-Skoda and was among his last students. The musician also studied in London with esteemed English pianist Dame Imogen Cooper. Alongside his solo career, Josh is committed to collaborative and interdisciplinary practice. He regularly works with multidisciplinary artist Jack Vanzet - their debut recording, ‘Composites’ (2021) received critical acclaim and attracted millions of streams across digital platforms. Other collaborations have included projects with Yamaha, Novation, the National Gallery of Victoria and Netflix. His debut solo album, featuring works by Beethoven and Schubert, was released in 2024 and described by Limelight as 'an audacious debut.' Josh first played in Christ Church in 2023 and returned in 2024 and 2025. The concert with a 90-minute duration including an interval begins at 4pm. Concert proceeds support maintenance of the church’s grand piano and organ. Visit https://www.trybooking.com/DQZFN for bookings and tickets for the 14 November event. The Anglican Christ Church is located at 27 Ford Street.