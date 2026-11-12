Quercus Beechworth celebrates 40-year milestone

Community spirit shone as the Quercus Beechworth Neighbourhood House celebrated it’s 40-year anniversary last weekend with a community feast, Op Shop ball and family day. For Quercus Beechworth’s volunteer Rick Atkins, the well-attended feast on Friday night had great food with an enthusiastic community coming together. "The Op Shop ball was a lot of fun with great music and lots of dancing,” he said. Quercus Beechworth’s 40-year milestone celebration had been an exciting time for local resident Robyn Butcher. Robyn, who is also a Beechworth Toy Library member, enjoyed some time at the free family day with her daughters on Sunday. “I’m looking forward to becoming more involved with Quercus,” she said. Quercus acting general manager Jenny Hogan said the successful weekend had been a great way to acknowledge the many wonderful contributions by volunteers and the community over many years. “We had 150 people at the community feast on Friday night, an amazing Op Shop ball with around 100 people on Saturday night, and our family day in the garden,” she said. “We’ve had lots of kids coming and going, and had amazing activities for them to watch or participate in. “We had a magician Charlie who attends Beechworth Secondary College and he had the kids absolutely mesmerized by his wonderful magic tricks. “We’ve had face painting by Beechworth Primary School students and lots of arts and crafts making sure the kids could participate in different activities throughout the day. “The weather's been kind to us, and the kids have had a wonderful time.” Jenny said funds raised from tickets to the community feast and Op Shop Ball supported Quercus programs to support people in the community. Beechworth Primary School teacher managing the face painting by enthusiastic school students said many kids had the chance to have their face painted for free. “Quercus Beechworth turning 40 is amazing and it’s such an incredible community organisation,” she said. “The neighbourhood centre supports us so well and it's just lovely being here and celebrating 40 years with them. “The sun's been shining and we have had a lovely time.” A family taking part on Sunday from Shepparton often visits Beechworth as one of their favourite spots, with their caravan in tow staying at Lake Sambell Caravan Park. “Beechworth has lovely community vibes, has beautiful outdoor areas and we like all the outdoor activities,” Malinda Round said. “We found out about today’s family day, it’s all about community and we’ve really enjoyed it.”