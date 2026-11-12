Social media
Home page>News>Quercus Beechworth celeb...
News

Quercus Beechworth celebrates 40-year milestone

<p>CREATIVE: Beechworth Primary School teacher Bethany James painted six-year-old Calypso Gladstone\\u2019s face at the Quercus Beechworth family day event on Sunday. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n
<p>CREATIVE: Beechworth Primary School teacher Bethany James painted six-year-old Calypso Gladstone\\u2019s face at the Quercus Beechworth family day event on Sunday. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n

CREATIVE: Beechworth Primary School teacher Bethany James painted six-year-old Calypso Gladstone’s face at the Quercus Beechworth family day event on Sunday. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley

Community spirit shone as Quercus Beechworth celebrated it’s exciting 40-year anniversary
November 12, 2026 • 05:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

Related stories
1

Santa mail is back at Australia Post

2

Award-winning pianist to play in Beechworth

3

Solar powered boost for Beechworth, Yackandandah schools

4

Christmas spirit shines with concert

5

Eldorado Foodshare celebrates 10 years with free community morning tea

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Locals gain skills at CFA try out day

Locals gain skills at CFA try out day
Locals gain skills at CFA try out day
News

Nine-way battle for Benambra

Nine-way battle for Benambra
Nine-way battle for Benambra
News

Fire Danger Period set to begin in Wangaratta, most of North East

Fire Danger Period set to begin in Wangaratta, most of North East
Fire Danger Period set to begin in Wangaratta, most of North East

Digital Editions Archive - Regional Extra