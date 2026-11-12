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Eldorado Foodshare celebrates 10 years with free community morning tea

<p>MILESTONE: Eldorado Foodshare volunteers Suzanne Farrugia, Sally Jacka and Sue Phillips are encouraging the community to join in an anniversary morning tea on Saturday 21 November celebrate 10 years of sharing food and building community. PHOTOS: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>MILESTONE: Eldorado Foodshare volunteers Suzanne Farrugia, Sally Jacka and Sue Phillips are encouraging the community to join in an anniversary morning tea on Saturday 21 November celebrate 10 years of sharing food and building community. PHOTOS: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

MILESTONE: Eldorado Foodshare volunteers Suzanne Farrugia, Sally Jacka and Sue Phillips are encouraging the community to join in an anniversary morning tea on Saturday 21 November celebrate 10 years of sharing food and building community. PHOTOS: Jordan Duursma

Gateway Health grant to support Eldorado Foodshare morning teas and food vouchers
Jordan Duursma
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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