Magic comes to Quercus Beechworth family fun day

The wonder of magic drew around 30 people when a young local magician performed his card tricks at Quercus Beechworth Neighborhood House’s family day on Sunday. Beechworth’s Charlie McLachlan captivated both youngsters and adults weaving his magic for half an hour as part of the fun day for the Quercus Beechworth’s 40-year anniversary celebrations. Charlie said he delved onto the craft initially with simple card tricks for his friends before learning more. “I’ve been doing this for 18 months and put together my own designs,“ he said. “It’s cool to create this magical environment and I really enjoy performing. “It’s fun and I’m amazed at people’s reactions.” Charlie said being a magician is a great way to interact with other people and have a joke with some laughs. “When I’m at the Last Street Brewery Supper Club, I also perform at individual tables and it’s a great way to meet new people,” he said. Charlie said among some of his performances have been at a local childcare centre and some children’s parties. The year 11 Beechworth Secondary College student said he balances his studies with weekend performances. “I don’t have to practice much and go online as well to learn a new trick,” he said. “It’s fun to share the magic.” Charlie said he can be contacted at info@lastst.com.au for enquiries about performances.