Christmas spirit shines with concert

Music lovers are in for a treat when Beechworth Singers present its traditional Christmas concert with this year’s event to be held at St Joseph’s Church next month. This December also marks 47 years of the choir delighting audiences with its different themed concerts. The choir’s president Marelle Whitaker said the group looked forward to the annual Christmas concert with a great variety of music. “There are well-known carols which the audience will thoroughly enjoy, but then there's some other music pieces that are a little bit more unusual,” she said. Among songs will be the hymn ‘To the Virgin’ as well as ‘There is no Rose', by English composer, conductor, and pianist Benjamin Britten (1913 – 1976). “It will be 50 years on 4 December the day before our concert since Benjamin Britten died, and that's why we decided to include them,” Marelle said. “They're absolutely stunning, but more unusual and not in our usual kind of genre.” Music director Colleen Arnott said besides music for people to enjoy, six carols have been lined up for audience participation. Singing with the choir for around 15 years, Wangaratta’s Philippa Duggan said she loves being part of the group. “I remember my mother who was also a singer, always saying that Beechworth Singers had a beautiful sound when she heard different choirs,” she said. With people experiencing busy times in the lead up to Christmas with extra things to organise, Marelle encourages them to attend the concert. “It’s a chance to take time out and enjoy some beautiful music,” she said. Beechworth pianist and musician, Sandra Williams will be the accompaniment for the Beechworth Singers’ concert. “I particularly like Benjamin Britten music, and the accompaniments are quite different, quite unique, and you could call them ethereal,” she said. “They're very special and I’ve enjoyed playing them. “Benjamin Britten studied at the Royal College of Music in London and I've just been lucky enough to be in England and visit there for the first time. “The visit to the college where so many well-known composers studied at the college founded 1882 was incredibly special for me." Beechworth Singers’ Rose Klein said loves to sing and to be a member of Beechworth Singers. “I think singing in a choir is super as well as the companionship, and you’re with like-minded people who just love to sing,” she said. “Christmas music is always really special.” Around 30 members from Beechworth Singers will take part in the Christmas concert. Visit https://events.humanitix.com/beechworth-singer-s-christmas-concert-2026 to book tickets for the 5 December event from 2.30pm to 4pm being held at St Joseph’s Church, 7 -9 Church Street.