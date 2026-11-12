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Christmas spirit shines with concert

<p>CELEBRATING CHRISTMAS: Beechworth Singers\\' music director Colleen Arnott (left), singers Phillipa Duggan and Rose Klein, president Marelle Whitaker and pianist and concert accompaniment Sandra Williams at St Joseph\\u2019s Church this week. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n
<p>CELEBRATING CHRISTMAS: Beechworth Singers\\' music director Colleen Arnott (left), singers Phillipa Duggan and Rose Klein, president Marelle Whitaker and pianist and concert accompaniment Sandra Williams at St Joseph\\u2019s Church this week. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n

CELEBRATING CHRISTMAS: Beechworth Singers' music director Colleen Arnott (left), singers Phillipa Duggan and Rose Klein, president Marelle Whitaker and pianist and concert accompaniment Sandra Williams at St Joseph’s Church this week. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley

Music lovers are in for a treat when Beechworth Singers presents its annual Christmas concert
Coral Cooksley
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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