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Children’s creative art program takes off

<p>EXPLORING THE ARTS: Facilitators and helpers Mia Fitridge (left), Leah Stephens, Kate O\\u2019Toole, Ella Weber, Margaret Carey, Mallory Watson and Martine Valentine in the \\u2018Stanley Children\\u2019s Art Revival\\u2019 program on Saturday. </p>\\n
<p>EXPLORING THE ARTS: Facilitators and helpers Mia Fitridge (left), Leah Stephens, Kate O\\u2019Toole, Ella Weber, Margaret Carey, Mallory Watson and Martine Valentine in the \\u2018Stanley Children\\u2019s Art Revival\\u2019 program on Saturday. </p>\\n

EXPLORING THE ARTS: Facilitators and helpers Mia Fitridge (left), Leah Stephens, Kate O’Toole, Ella Weber, Margaret Carey, Mallory Watson and Martine Valentine in the ‘Stanley Children’s Art Revival’ program on Saturday.

A children’s art program in Stanley has taken off with flying colours for the second time
Coral Cooksley
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

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