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New Stanley stage set to engage

<p>EXCITED: Stanley\\u2019s Jonathan McNaughton and Memorial Hall management committee president Janet Sutherland with a model for the planned stage enhancement. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n
<p>EXCITED: Stanley\\u2019s Jonathan McNaughton and Memorial Hall management committee president Janet Sutherland with a model for the planned stage enhancement. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n

EXCITED: Stanley’s Jonathan McNaughton and Memorial Hall management committee president Janet Sutherland with a model for the planned stage enhancement. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley

Plans are afoot for a professional theatre stage to be built at Stanley’s Memorial Hall
Coral Cooksley
September 17, 2026 • 05:00

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