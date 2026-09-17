New Stanley stage set to engage

Plans are afoot for a professional theatre stage to be constructed in the Stanley Soldiers Memorial Hall. Memorial Hall management committee president Janet Sutherland said the exciting project driven by the community, for the community, has been in the making for the last two years. The president added the development will take place following external repairs to the 1956 building as well as acquired funding. “The main purpose of the community project is to extend the hall’s use and provide a modern venue,” she said. The community backed project with a private $20,000 grant for the first stage has set the ball rolling to help prepare the hall’s exterior with fire protection as well as some upgrading, Funds from the grant will also be used for a tree removal to pave the way for a new storage facility to house the hall’s chairs and furniture as well as other items stored by hall users. Ms Sutherland said an excited and enthusiastic team of committee members is exploring available grants with the aim of starting the stage revamp towards the end of next year. “There will be fundraising activities as well,” she said. Project consultant for the stage - Stanley’s Jonathan McNaughton - said the revamp with an extension known as a thrust stage will make a huge difference with intimacy between performers and the audience. He said a professional theatre stage would lend itself in attracting a variety of performance groups from near and far including the local Beechworth Theatre Company. “This could be a charming little theatre that does everything for all the people in the local area,” he said. Mr McNaughton said among other theatrical and drama groups could include those from the ABC children's programs and Victorian College of the Arts. The project consultant also said skilled people with building expertise can be drawn upon locally while many volunteers would be happy to help bring the project to fruition. "Locals will have the chance to be trained to plan theatre programs and booking schedules too," he said. "This a great opportunity for locals to jump on board and get involved." Ms Sutherland said income from theatre productions will help with the hall’s upkeep. “It's been 70 years since this little hall was built, times have changed, as well as use, and we’re encouraging younger community members to use it,” she said. “Young people are the future of the community. “We have art exhibitions, a playgroup on Monday mornings, a local Dragon Fly project group (series of empowerment programs for girls and women) as well as some other users.” The pair said the stage development should take around 18 months to complete from the time it commences.