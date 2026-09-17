New creatives group to put local artwork on show

A new creative organisation to connect artists from across Indigo Shire will hold its first exhibition at the beginning of next month in Beechworth. Recently formed group Indigo Shire Creatives presenting the showcase became incorporated this year before becoming a member of Regional Arts Victoria (RAV). Beechworth artist Darryn John Pope, behind the initiative for the new not-for-profit organisation, said the group is grass roots based with projects driven by artists. Mr Pope said the exhibition ‘Red Shed Show’ will feature artworks from 21 creatives across the spectrum of mediums from painting through to photography, printworks and 3D sculpture. “The theme for the new works is up to each artist,” he said. Mr Pope said Indigo Shire Creatives’ mission is to connect artists from across the region and offer support with group exhibitions, art salons and workshops. The artist said a network such as Indigo Shire Creatives offering group exhibitions and support played a vital role for visual artists who mostly produce work alone. “It's about sharing artwork and skills and mixing with like-minded creative folk,” he said. “The arts in general are the life blood of small towns such as Beechworth, creating interest and entertainment for locals and attracting tourists from a far. "In these trying times, art is more important than ever." Mr Pope said Indigo Creatives is open to all ideas with an expectation that artists step up to make projects happen. "We offer heartfelt thanks to the owners of the Red Shed, Anne and Bernie Jovaras," Mr Pope said. "Community art exhibitions can't happen without such generous in-kind support. “Accessible, atmospheric spaces like the Red Shed are gold and we are very excited to be filling this venue with beautiful local art." An opening night is being held on Thursday 1 October from 6pm with guest speaker Murray Arts executive director, Lauren Black. Mr Pope said the opening is by invitation only, but art lovers who wish to attend can email indigoshirecreatives@gmail.com to go on the door list. The exhibition will be open to the general public for two weeks between 10am to 3pm on Thursday to Sunday from 1 October to Sunday 11 October. The Red Shed is adjacent Ritchie’s IGA supermarket carpark, 17 Phillips Lane. Mr Pope said the idea to create a new local art group had come about from news of last year’s closure of Beechworth Arts Council.