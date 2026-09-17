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New creatives group to put local artwork on show

<p>EXCITED: Indigo Shire Creatives\\u2019 co-convenors and exhibiting artists Judi Moncur (left), Jill Keith, Merri Hogan, Darren John Pope and Valerie Crosse will be among a 21-member cohort exhibiting their work in October at the \\u2018Red Shed Show\\u2019. PHOTO: Doug Moncur.</p>\\n
<p>EXCITED: Indigo Shire Creatives\\u2019 co-convenors and exhibiting artists Judi Moncur (left), Jill Keith, Merri Hogan, Darren John Pope and Valerie Crosse will be among a 21-member cohort exhibiting their work in October at the \\u2018Red Shed Show\\u2019. PHOTO: Doug Moncur.</p>\\n

EXCITED: Indigo Shire Creatives’ co-convenors and exhibiting artists Judi Moncur (left), Jill Keith, Merri Hogan, Darren John Pope and Valerie Crosse will be among a 21-member cohort exhibiting their work in October at the ‘Red Shed Show’. PHOTO: Doug Moncur.

A creative organisation connecting artists from across the shire will hold its first exhibition
Coral Cooksley
September 17, 2026 • 05:00

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