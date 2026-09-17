Help shape the future of your health service this spring

Beechworth Health Service (BHS) has been a cornerstone of healthcare for our community for generations. We provide care and support through every stage of life - from urgent care when something goes wrong, to residential aged care, allied health and services that help people remain healthy and independent at home. We are proud to be part of this community and understand the importance of having trusted health and aged care services close to home. As we look to the future, we want to hear from you. We want to understand what you value about BHS, what you think we could do better and what you will need from your local health service in the years ahead. BHS is developing its Strategic Plan for 2027 to 2032 and refreshing the values that guide everything we do. We're asking the same core questions of the community, board, executive team and staff because the plan needs to be built with the people who know this region best. We don't want to assume what you need — we want to hear it directly, so we can continue developing services that meet the needs of our community. Beechworth is changing; younger families are making the region their home, alongside people and families who have trusted BHS for generations. As our community changes, so too do the services and support it needs. We want BHS to continue adapting so that we provide the right care, in the right way, for the community we are today - and the community we will become. What won't change is what sits underneath everything we do: a genuine sense of community and the safety and calm that come from knowing your local health service knows you. That comes from a team who are part of this community and who bring a caring, innovative and responsive approach to every person who walks through our doors. As our community grows, we are continuing to invest in our people, technology, training and facilities - from telehealth links that bring specialist expertise into our Urgent Care Centre, to modern facilities for our aged care residents. We want care to remain accessible, close to home and right for this community. None of that works without hearing from you first. The survey is confidential and takes most people less than 12 minutes to complete. It is the most direct way to tell us what matters to you, what you need from your local health service and how you would like that care to be delivered. Sharon Walsh, CEO, Beechworth Health Service