Social media
Home page>News>Opinion>Help shape the future of...
Opinion

Help shape the future of your health service this spring

Beechworth Health Service are asking for community participation in strategic plan
Ovens and Murray Advertiser
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

Related stories
1

Lack of health services in region costing time

2

Liberals turned their back on saving our motor industry

3

Indigo’s undelivered budget

4

Regional Victoria bears the brunt of the gas transition

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

New Stanley stage set to engage

New Stanley stage set to engage
New Stanley stage set to engage
News

Community bank celebrates milestone birthday

Community bank celebrates milestone birthday
Community bank celebrates milestone birthday
News

Chance for wine lovers to taste some of Australia’s best wines

Chance for wine lovers to taste some of Australia’s best wines
Chance for wine lovers to taste some of Australia’s best wines
News

New creatives group to put local artwork on show

New creatives group to put local artwork on show
New creatives group to put local artwork on show