Chance for wine lovers to taste some of Australia’s best wines

Wine lovers have the chance to taste at least four exciting new wine varieties among a choice of hundreds from around the nation at a public tasting to be held in Rutherglen next week. The event follows last week’s judging of the Rutherglen Wine Show in its 138th year including the Fortified Wine Show – one of the largest fortified wine exhibitions in the country. Pfeiffer winemaker and Rutherglen Wine Show chairman Chris Pfeiffer (OAM) said 677 entries had been received from wineries around Australia while 131 entries had been received for the Fortified Wine Show. “The shows remain strong with another great outcome from a good cross section of wines from around the country,” he said. Mr Pfieffer said chardonnays shone while judges were excited with new wine varieties entered, with one of them Fiano proving to be a successful wine in the Rutherglen district. “It first started to surface around the year 2000 with a winemaker in Mildura,” he said. The chairman said the 2024 vintage of red wines stood out across the board as well. “The Nero d’Avola red wine from an Italian grape variety coming through with a mainstream variety including Tempranillo native to Spain and Portugal is exciting as well,” he said. Mr Pfeiffer said the Fortified Wine Show showcased some of the best examples of fortified wines around the country. “They were judged in categories from dry to sweet and have individual category awards," he said. “There was a good mix of different styles exhibited and Muscat did well again. “Judges do not often get the chance to see many fortified wines at one time with the opportunity to see more than 100 of them at the show. “They also have the chance to be mentored by fellow judges who share their knowledge." Mr Pfeiffer said the shows reinforced their position with benchmarking standards pursued for valuable feedback for entrants. “Judges were also interested in evaluating the performance of wine style to select varieties the public would like to enjoy,” he said. "A highlight of the shows is seeing the degree of excellence in wines and are always a joy for judges.” The general public can also attend the award presentation dinner on Thursday 24 September followed by the public tasting the next day. The dinner at De Bortoli Wines’ Tuileries Restaurant with pre-dinner drinks and canapes starts at 6.30pm with dinner from 7pm – 11pm. The public tasting on Friday 25 September at the Henderson Pavilion within the Rutherglen Showgrounds where the wine judging took place, runs from 6pm – 10pm with canapes provided by Rutherglen’s Savoy Truffle Co. For more information and bookings visit https://www.trybooking.com/DMVPQ (dinner) and https://www.trybooking.com/DMVPE (tasting).