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Chance for wine lovers to taste some of Australia’s best wines

<p>SAMPLED: Pfieffer Wine\\u2019s senior winemaker and a Rutherglen Wine Show judge Jen Pfeiffer evaluates one of the many entries at last week\\u2019s Rutherglen Wine Show. PHOTOS: Louise Vogt</p>\\n
<p>SAMPLED: Pfieffer Wine\\u2019s senior winemaker and a Rutherglen Wine Show judge Jen Pfeiffer evaluates one of the many entries at last week\\u2019s Rutherglen Wine Show. PHOTOS: Louise Vogt</p>\\n

SAMPLED: Pfieffer Wine’s senior winemaker and a Rutherglen Wine Show judge Jen Pfeiffer evaluates one of the many entries at last week’s Rutherglen Wine Show. PHOTOS: Louise Vogt

Wine shows remain strong with another great outcome from last week’s judging in Rutherglen
Coral Cooksley
September 17, 2026 • 05:00

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