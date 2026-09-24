Beechworth seniors build community and lifelong friendships

A rewarding time and a great way to meet people have been some of the benefits in belonging to seniors’ groups for a local Beechworthian. Judy Smith is a member of the Beechworth Senior Citizens’ Club (BSCC) with the club gearing up with activities as part of the Victorian Seniors’ Festival being celebrated around the shire next month. Judy is also a trainer with Beechworth Exercise and Training (BEAT) – a gentle exercise cohort for the 55s and over age group running out of the Senior Citizens Centre. BEAT will be taking part in an Expo being held at the centre hosted by the BSCC for the celebration with ‘come and try’ days for club and other group activities. BSCC vice-president Gerri Boland said the club offered activities for a variety of interests. “Most people can find something that suits them and it’s a great way to keep in touch with other seniors,” she said. “BSCC is delighted to be involved in the festival each year and we are busy planning events with all seniors warmly invited to attend." Judy has recounted benefits of belonging to the club and other groups for seniors. “It’s very rewarding for me to give back to the community as a BEAT trainer helping people with general fitness,” she said. “It’s social too and we always have a cuppa after our sessions. “For people new to town and retired, being a member of a seniors ‘group is a great way to meet people.” Gerri said a social aspect of getting together with a morning and afternoon tea following a group activity session helps build a supportive social network with members rallying to help one another in times of need too. Kicking off festival activities throughout the month is a BSCC ‘Come and Try’ Expo on 6 October from 9.30am to 11.30am will be table tennis and Line dancing as well as BEAT Gentle Exercises and BEAT Qigong. Among other activities throughout October will be the chance to join dumpling making sessions at $5 per person as well as a seniors’ lunch with bookings essential. The Beechworth Croquet Club will also have a ‘come and try day’ on the lawn. Transport can be arranged for people who need to be picked up. More information about Beechworth Senior Citizens and Beechworth Croquet Club events at 1A Harper Road, with dates and times can be found in the Indigo Shire program by visiting https://www.indigoshire.vic.gov.au/Community/Community-events/Indigo-Seniors-Festival. Enquiries about Beechworth Senior Citizens events can also be emailed to beechworth.scc@gmail.com while enquiries for croquet can be made to beechworthcroquetclub@gmail.com.