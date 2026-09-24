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Beechworth seniors build community and lifelong friendships

<p>HAPPY PLAYERS: Beechworth Croquet Club members Stephen Burnett (left), David Box, Sue Rue and Alan Holt love the sport and get-togethers.</p>\\n
<p>HAPPY PLAYERS: Beechworth Croquet Club members Stephen Burnett (left), David Box, Sue Rue and Alan Holt love the sport and get-togethers.</p>\\n

HAPPY PLAYERS: Beechworth Croquet Club members Stephen Burnett (left), David Box, Sue Rue and Alan Holt love the sport and get-togethers.

Senior Citizens’ Club invites locals to its Expo celebrating the Victorian Seniors Festival
Coral Cooksley
September 24, 2026 • 06:00

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