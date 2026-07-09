From now until August

YACKANDANDAH MUSEUM: Exhibition: ‘Thank God you’re here nurse’ – How health care came to Yackandandah.’ Commemorates the 1926 opening of the Bush Intermediate Hospital and the events that led to the hospital being established. Runs until August. Opening hours 10.30am to 3.30pm Wed – Sunday. Bank of Victoria building, 21 High St.

From now until 17 August

INDIGO SHIRE COUNCIL: To celebrate NAIDOC Week 2026 and the milestone theme of 50 Years of Deadly, council is seeking proposals from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists for two commissioned artworks: a Cultural Commission valued at $5,000 and a new Emerging Artist Commission valued at $2,500, designed to support artists at the emerging stage of their professional practice.

For more information and submissions, visit https://engage.indigoshire.vic.gov.au/first-nations-naidoc-art-commission

Saturday 11 July

CHILTERN COURTHOUSE: 2pm. Chiltern Courthouse committee invites you to a talk on the book ‘Beechworth’s Telegraph by local morsecodian Leo Nette. The telegraph had a significant impact on the goldfields and Australia. 58 Main Street. Afternoon tea supplied. Gold Coin donation appreciated. Bookings: Lois Hotson 0457 262 358 or email: hotson@westnet.com.au

Sunday 12 July

RUTHERGLEN MARKET: 9am – 12.30pm. Held on the second Sunday of every month, this market brings together a lively mix of stallholders showcasing the very best in fresh produce, artisan goods, and local creativity. Lions Park. Douglas Street.

Friday 17 July

RUTHERGLEN LIBRARY: 11am. Author talk on the book ‘Beechworth’s Telegraph’ by local morsecodian Leo Nette. The telegraph had a significant impact on the goldfields and Australia. Soldiers Memorial Hall, 153 High Street.

GOOD2GO COLLECTIVE: Death Café. 11:30 am – 1:00 pm. Curious? Have questions? Reclaiming the narrative around death, dying, grief and loss. Beechworth Lodge of St John, 19 Loch St, Beechworth. Email: g2gcollective@gmail.com with questions or for more information.

Saturday 18 July

GOOD2GO COLLECTIVE: 8.30am – 2pm. ‘Hope for the Best, Plan for the Rest’ workshop. Designed to empower individuals and families facing life-changing illnesses by helping them to navigate care with confidence. Yackandandah Community Centre. Visit https://www.g2gproject.com.au/event-list for more information.

Sunday 19 July

YACKANDANDAH LIONS CLUB MARKET: 9am to 1pm. Local crafts, produce, products olives, hand-crafted soaps and candles, wine, plants, jewellery and more. There’s something for everyone. Wellsford Street.