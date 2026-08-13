A local artist inspired by her surroundings will have work showcased at the Art Gallery on Ovens in Wangaratta at the end of next week.

Beechworth’s Valerie Crosse is known for capturing the moment across landscapes, music, home, garden and cultures.

Valerie’s latest body of artwork for the exhibition ‘Musings from the Kitchen Sink’ started in January this year and is based around her old-fashioned ceramic sink.

“I looked at my kitchen sink, the eclectic collection of ornaments sitting on the window sill and beyond into my garden with the bird bath, and birds coming and going, and embarked on my exhibition plan,” she said.

Valerie said gardening, cooking, music and creating played a significant role in her everyday life as well as her integral creative practice.

With a love of cooking inherited from a long line of excellent cooks, the artist said ‘washing up’ is a daily routine, and also part of her daily ritual of living.

The artist originally envisaged her exhibition would be solely based on observational paintings of in and around the kitchen sink theme, as the source of a series of artworks.

Valerie said her paintings now included experience gained from life drawing at the at The Stable Studios in Beechworth.

“The drawings have formed a template for the 18 artworks as a narrative form for the exhibition,” she said.

Her artwork for the showcase is in mixed media, and collage from a variety of grocery item wraps connected to cooking.

The artist also sees the world around her through the lens of ancient Greek mythology combined with yoga philosophy and astrology.

Valerie said ancient bodies of knowledge informed her understanding of the world surrounding her including the significance of geopolitical events as well.

The exhibition runs from 20 - 24 August at the artist-run community gallery with the official opening by artist Marie Salinger being held on Friday 21 August from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Ms Salinger is a multidisciplinary visual artist based in North East Victoria.

Email Valerie to RSVP at vcrosse@bigpond.com or by mobile on 0400 923 557.

Visit www.valeriecrosse.com for more information about the artist.