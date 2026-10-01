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Hollie and Deb claim huge prizes in Women's Club Championship

<p>BIG WINNERS: Deb Tully (left) took home the Thailand Golf Experience at Beechworth Golf Club\\'s final round of the Women\\'s Club Championship last Sunday with Hollie Goodwin named club champion.</p>\\n
<p>BIG WINNERS: Deb Tully (left) took home the Thailand Golf Experience at Beechworth Golf Club\\'s final round of the Women\\'s Club Championship last Sunday with Hollie Goodwin named club champion.</p>\\n

BIG WINNERS: Deb Tully (left) took home the Thailand Golf Experience at Beechworth Golf Club's final round of the Women's Club Championship last Sunday with Hollie Goodwin named club champion.

The final round of the Beechworth Golf Club's Women Club Championship was played last week
Dylan Pool
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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