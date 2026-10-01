Hollie and Deb claim huge prizes in Women's Club Championship

On Sunday the final round of the Women's Club Championships was contested. It was great to see many of the 9 hole golfers join in the championships this year. There was probably the biggest field for quite a few years. And now to the all important results. As everyone was aware we had a great prize up for grabs of a Thailand Golf Holiday thanks to a generous donation from Asia Golf Experiences We can't thank AJ and the team enough for this extremely generous prize. Make sure you check them out for your Golf holidays. The club champion for 2026 is Hollie Goodwin with a score of 257 (84,85,88). Runner up was Gail Smith with 283 (97,99,97). In the B Grade the Scratch Champion was Deb Tully with a score of 283 (96,93,94). This score would have came equal second in A Grade too. Runner up in the B Grade Scratch was Andrea Voogt with 320 (107,109,104). Now to the all important champion in the 54 hole nett for the Major Prize. The winner of the Thailand Golf Holiday was Deb Tully with a nett total of 206. (70,67,69). The next best was Hollie Goodwin 15 shots behind with 221 nett. (72,73,76). Although Hollie assures us that she is going with Deb anyway. Thanks to all the women who participated and made the championships a great success. On Sunday the daily winner of the comp was Gail Smith (20) with 67 nett. Deb Tully (25) was runner up with 69. Next to follow were Michelle Spicer (38) 70, Jenny Hogan (45) 73 and Andrea Voogt (3) 74. Michelle Spicer won nearest the pin on the 10th. In the afternoon the men played a Stableford event. Clearly with the drier weather there is extra run and the scores are getting better. It was a day of dropping handicaps. Two of our juniors topped the leaderboard and smashed their handicaps in the process. The winner for the second week in a row, even after losing eight shots off his handicap last week, was George Pfahlert (26) with a huge 47 points. Runner up with another huge score of 46 points was junior Zac Whitmore (35). Next to follow was handbreak harry Jamie Dolny (12) with 39 points. Andy Croome (15) and Ashton Leary (21) rounded up the top 5 with 38 points each. Nearest the pins went to Dave Lang on both the 3rd and 10th and Dave Clark knocked it on the 17th. This coming Sunday is the Men's Annual Tournament and first round of the Club Championships. Earlier start time of 10:30 for 11am shotgun start. Please get your entries in ASAP to Dylan on 0458562250.