Golf, friendship and fun

A recent ‘Come and Try Day’ for people with vision loss hosted by Beechworth Golf Club could not have been more welcoming for local resident Yvonne Wilkinson at last month’s event. Beechworth Golf Club took up a Blind Sports and Recreation Victoria (BSRV) initiative with a first ‘Come and Try’ session held in May this year followed by the latest event held on 19 September. A preceding caddy training day at the club had been held in April by BSRV for golf club members to help golfers with vision loss. Yvonne, who lives with low vision from macular degeneration, said the fabulous day had been a relaxing time with much laughter. “I was thinking if I should go, as I didn’t know anyone, but everyone was so friendly, greeted me and introduced themselves,” she said. “Volunteers were so giving and I received good tips as well. “It was a lovely day out, good exercise and I didn’t want it to end. “It was a very friendly and welcoming morning. “I’m looking forward to the next one and suggest people with vision loss give it a try." BSRV ambassador Tegan Allen said eight people with vision loss played on the day with 24 people all up attending including staff, golf club members, and family. Tegan said a caddy resource information pack started this year is being developed by BSRV, with a blind golf resource group to support golfers with vision loss. “We have support from partners Blind Golf Victoria, Golf Australia and Valley Sport,” she said. Helping on the day, Beechworth Golf Club member Zoe Gephart said the event is a great opportunity for people with vision loss. “It's all about giving people a chance to meet and connect with others,” she said. “People can play the sport socially or at a competitive level. “We had a lot of fun and it’s great for the club to be inclusive. “We would love to have another ‘Come and Try Day’ and the club’s goal is to have ongoing trained caddies.” Golfers with vision loss to attend the day were drawn from Melbourne, Cobram, Geelong and Beechworth. For more information about the ‘Come and Try’ days contact Beechworth Golf Club on 03 5728 1056 or contactus@beechworthgolfclub.com.