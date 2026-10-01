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Golf, friendship and fun

<p>FABULOUS FUN: Beechworth\\u2019s Yvonne Wilkinson (left) with Steve and Candy Chester, Manoj Hunker, Sandy Gilfedder and Janice Campbell at last month\\u2019s Come and Try Day\\u2019 for people with vision loss.</p>\\n
<p>FABULOUS FUN: Beechworth\\u2019s Yvonne Wilkinson (left) with Steve and Candy Chester, Manoj Hunker, Sandy Gilfedder and Janice Campbell at last month\\u2019s Come and Try Day\\u2019 for people with vision loss.</p>\\n

FABULOUS FUN: Beechworth’s Yvonne Wilkinson (left) with Steve and Candy Chester, Manoj Hunker, Sandy Gilfedder and Janice Campbell at last month’s Come and Try Day’ for people with vision loss.

People with vision loss had a chance to play golf at Beechworth Golf Club’s ‘Come and Try Day’
Coral Cooksley
October 1, 2026 • 06:00

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