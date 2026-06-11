We had a great field of 15 players for the June Monthly Medal at the Beechworth Golf Club last Sunday.

We welcomed Haydan and Zack for their first official comp.

And two juniors, Ashton and Zac.

The medal winner with a great two under off the stick 66, off a 1 handicap was Dylan Pool with 65 nett.

The runner up was Haydan Winfield (20) 71 nett.

Ball winners were Ashton Leary (37) 72 and Dean Howard (12) 72.

Only one nearest the pin went off and that went to Simon Carracher on the 17th.

There were two matchplay games played also, with Dylan Pool defeating Simon Carracher 3&2 and Jacko Wells beating Zane Howard on the 20th hole.

Next Sunday we will be back on again for a Stableford round with a 11:30am arrival for 12pm hit off.

Also well done to Zac, Andrew and Dylan who came runner up in the Ambrose at Myrtleford on Monday.