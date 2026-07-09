Beechworth senior football coach Jack Neil will step down at the end of the season, believing a new voice could fast-track the ultimate success to Baarmutha Park.

The club recently announced their senior coach’s decision to step down despite expressing their desire to keep him on board.

Neil said increasing work and family commitments were the motivation behind his decision.

"Work has gotten busier, and my family situation has changed... the kids are getting older, and there is just no time left,” he said.

“Unfortunately, those are the choices you have to make.

"It wasn't an easy decision, but turnover can be good for a footy club because it brings in new people.

“Ultimately, I'd love to see them win a premiership, and maybe moving on is the fastest way to get them there."

Neil took over the head coaching ranks in 2025 and led the team to an elimination final, losing by a goal to Thurgoona.

This year the Bushrangers have been ravaged by off-season departures in the likes of both best and fairest winner (Tom Cartledge) and runner up (Degan Dolny) last year while battling injury and unavailabilities to key players Cam Fendyk, Connor Stone, Liam Stephens, Lukas Jakobsson and Rourke Warner.

However, it didn’t stop Beechworth from recording their best win of the season so far in a thriller against Thurgoona, 10.9 (69) to 9.11 (65) at Baarmutha Park.

Against the odds, the win kept the Bushrangers’ finals hopes alive, sitting at six wins and seven losses and within a game and percentage off fifth place as they head into the league-wide bye.

Neil said while his coaching tenure on the football side of things would be filled with plenty of ‘what ifs’, he couldn’t fault the resilience and determination of the group.

“We are currently just one game out of the top five despite playing with a fraction of last year's list,” he said.

“It's a bit disappointing because I feel we left a few runs on the board last year as well, but that's hindsight.

“The positive is that we put a solid game plan in place this year that the group can build on next season.”

Neil said with both Lily and Isla going up the junior netball ranks with Beechworth and wife Shannon being involved on the court last year, it had been a rewarding experience to have his family welcomed and flourish at their new home.

"You couldn't pick a better community, the people are incredibly accommodating, supportive, and look out for each other,” he said.

“It's the first time I've coached somewhere where my daughters played, they’re heavily involved in sports here now so I’ll still be around the place helping out where I can.”

Neil said he would assist the club in their search for a new coach this year, hinting there had been promising initial interest in the role.

“For the rest of this year, I will do whatever is needed to support Brayden [Carey] and the club, whether that is talking to potential candidates or attending meetings,” he said.

The club released a statement thanking Neil and his family for their dedication over the past two years, and they were excited to have them to remain on board with the club.

“His leadership has helped strengthen our culture, develop our senior playing group, and provide valuable opportunities and guidance to our emerging junior footballers,” the statement read.

“The foundations he has helped establish will continue to benefit our club well into the future.

“We have no doubt he will continue to give everything he has in striving to lead the team towards a finals berth and ensuring the players receive his full support for the remainder of the season.”

Five rounds of the TDFL and TDNA seasons remain and will re-commence on 18 July with Beechworth heading to Coulston Park to take on Kiewa Sandy Creek.