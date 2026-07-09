Twelve players headed out last Sunday for the Beechworth July Monthly Medal.

The format was changed to Stableford as the result of the rain during the week and the wet conditions.

It was fantastic to see one of our junior members take out the Monthly Medal.

Ashton Leary (33) had a great round of 39 points to win the day by three points from Andrew Field (1) with 36 points.

Coming in third was another of our juniors Jack Ritzen (36) who had 35 points.

Nearest the pins went to Rod Shaw in his first game back on Aussie soil, on both the 5th and 17th and Andrew Field claimed the NTP on the 10th.

A reminder again to everyone to get your teams in for next Sunday's three person Ambrose.

If you could get your teams to Dylan prior to the day that would be great.

If you haven't got a team, you can just turn up and we will sort you out.

Also if members could bring afternoon tea that would be great.