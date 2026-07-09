The Beechworth Wanderers Cricket Club (BWCC) has announced its volunteer committee for the upcoming 2026/27 season, with a strong group of community leaders stepping into key roles to support the club’s continued growth and success.

Named as president for a second straight year, Lewis Richards said the club was proud to have such a dedicated and diverse group of volunteers leading the club into the new season.

“Our committee brings a great mix of experience, energy and passion for cricket and community,” he said.

“We’re excited about what lies ahead for the Wanderers both on and off the field.”

The club is also preparing to make some further announcements in the coming weeks, with a strong coaching line-up set to be revealed ahead of the season.

Adding to the excitement, the 2026/27 season will mark the first time the club will utilise the Bendigo and District Community Bank Indoor Sporting Complex at Baarmutha Park, creating new opportunities for training, development and player experience.

In addition, BWCC is calling on the broader community to get involved and support the club.

A range of volunteer opportunities are available, including:

● Social media support

● Website development

● Team managers

● Assistance at training sessions

● General club support on match days and events

“Volunteers are the backbone of our club,” Richards said.

“Whether it’s helping behind the scenes or working directly with our teams, there are plenty of ways people can get involved and make a difference,” Mr Richards said.

BWCC continues to build a welcoming, inclusive and family-friendly environment, and looks forward to another strong season of participation, development and community connection.

For more information or to express interest in volunteering, please contact the club.

The committee for the coming season is:

● Lewis Richards – President

● Lachlan Duff – Vice President

● Katie Warner – Secretary

● Kerin Rowbottom – Treasurer

● Brenton Surrey – Cricket Director

● Mark Butters – Junior Coordinator

● Dylan Pool – Committee Member

● Andrea Belci – Committee Member

● Jodie Thomson – Committee Member