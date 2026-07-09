An initiative led by a Beechworth resident to help seniors with transport challenges following the demise of the taxi service some 18 months ago has rated the outcome as a success.

Gerri Boland behind the project said the volunteer buddy type service running for close to 12 months receives one or two requests each week.

“Word seem to be getting around,” she said.

“It’s important for people to know help is available and that what is being offered by community volunteers is working well.”

Ms Boland said the lack of a taxi service is not unique to Beechworth and surrounds as most rural towns face the same problem.

“The reality is that taxis aren't viable and are a challenge that people work around, with most of them having a network to take them to appointments,” she said.

Ms Boland said the service to help people attend medical appointments filled the gap for people without a network.

“Occasionally Beechworth Surgery rings for someone to be picked up to attend an appointment,” she said.

Registrations on the books include 25 users as well as 15 volunteer drivers.

Ms Boland said she is also seeking additional drivers to volunteer.

“The idea is that some people may also make friends with their drivers and can ring them directly,” she said.

“It wouldn’t be possible to offer this service and I’m really thankful to drivers who volunteer.”

Volunteer driver Peggy McKinlay said without a taxi service many people needed help to get to places especially out of town and now have a way to get to appointments.

“I used to drive the community car for the shire and Alpine Health and as that service came to an end, I’ve continued as a volunteer driver,” she said.

The Australian Red Cross also offers door-to-door free patient transport by volunteers for eligible people to reach local, regional or city medical appointments as far as Shepparton and Melbourne.

Local branch president Julia Smith said bookings need to be made well in advance for the local Wangaratta-based service to be picked up in Beechworth or surrounds.

“It’s a good service and rural clients can be accompanied by a carer but this needs to be advised at the time of booking,” she said.

Ms Smith said the service in high demand catered for clients attending appointments between 10am and 2pm.

Regular bus services from Beechworth to Albury and Wangaratta run from Monday to Friday three times a day but do not cater for travellers on weekends.

Only one service operates to Wangaratta on a Saturday and Sunday with a long wait for the train to Melbourne and no services running to Albury.

Beechworth’s Heidi Freeman and Jim Didolis regularly use the bus for the weekly service to travel to Wangaratta to catch the train to and from Melbourne.

“It’s a very good service but more options are needed on a weekend,” Mr Didolis said.

V/Line were contacted for comment.

Email gerriboland+transport@gmail.com for more information about the community service.

Visit the Australian Red Cross website www.redcross.org.au/transport to find out more about its service.

For more information about transport services visit the Indigo Shire Council website at www.indigoshire.vic.gov.au/Community/Community-support/Older-people/Getting-around-in-Indigo-Shire