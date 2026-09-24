Brunnenmeyer to lead Beechworth

Beechworth’s new senior football coach will be hoping to bring recent success from the Upper Murray to the Tallangatta league as he takes the reins next season. Clint Brunnenmeyer was this week announced as senior coach for the 2027 season, taking over from Jack Neil, who stepped down from the role after two seasons. Brunnenmeyer comes to the Bushies with an extensive football career and an incredible record of success, having played and coached across Victoria, NSW, Western Australia and Queensland. His football journey has included time with Mitta United, Walla, Lavington, Tyntynder, Railways WA, Mayne Tigers, Howlong, Hay and most recently Bullioh, where he has coached three-straight premierships. He has been a part of nine senior premierships, including four as a playing coach and five as a player. Brunnenmeyer said he was approached by the club at the end of his season with Bullioh this year. “I was nearly thinking of just having a year off football completely, but I sat down with them, had a good chat, and just thought it would be a good fit,” he said. “The club seems like they're in a good spot, they had a few injuries last year, so football-wise they probably underperformed where they were hoping to be. “Looking at the demographic of what they've got, there's some good experience in the team and a handful of good young blokes as well, so definitely something to build on there.” The player coach had led the Bulldogs since 2024, winning a flag in each year and a senior league best and fairest in 2025. He said it was a difficult decision to leave the club where he had built close connections out of their success. “I talked to Shayne Ried, who's their president, he said he nearly had a tear in his eye when I told him I had to do this, but they're all happy that I'm doing it, there's no ill feeling there,” he said. Brunnenmeyer said his coaching style revolves around the way he has tried to play his footy throughout his career. “I expect the team to be pretty fit and work hard,” he said. “Ideally, I like that fast, attacking style of play, since there's going to be a heap of young blokes, I think that excites them a bit too. “I'll give them a bit of freedom to get out there and enjoy their footy more than anything… I love having young blokes running around in the team; they make me feel young again.” Beechworth missed finals for the first time since 2019 this year after key off-season departures and numerous injuries hampered their campaign. Brunnenmeyer said he was eager to see the red and blue back at Sandy Creek next year. “Obviously the aim would be to try and play finals—you never aim for anything less than that no matter where you go,” he said. Beechworth football operations manager Brayden Carey said the club was impressed with Brunnenmeyer’s intended direction for the club, similar to their last hire Jack Neil, who also came from outside of Beechworth. “The club is thrilled to have him onboard and look forward to him taking this group forward,” he said.