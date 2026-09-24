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Brunnenmeyer to lead Beechworth

<p>ON BOARD: Clint Brunnenmeyer brings a wealth of previous success to the Bushrangers.</p>\\n
<p>ON BOARD: Clint Brunnenmeyer brings a wealth of previous success to the Bushrangers.</p>\\n

ON BOARD: Clint Brunnenmeyer brings a wealth of previous success to the Bushrangers.

Nine-time senior premiership winner comes to Beechworth, looking to lead 'Bushies back to finals
Bailey Zimmermann
September 24, 2026 • 06:00

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