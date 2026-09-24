George Pfahlert scores big in Stableford round

Fantastic day out on course last Sunday for both our third round of the Women’s Club Championships and a Men's Stableford event. In the morning Jenny Hogan (45) had a great day to win the event with a nett score of 69. Runner up was Glenda Marshall (19) 72. Next to follow were Deb Tully (26) 73, Hollie Goodwin (12) 73, Di Goldsworthy (27) 73. In the afternoon we saw a score we haven't seen for a long time, with junior George Pfahlert (34) blitzing the field with a huge 48 points. Coming in second, only 10 points behind with 38 points on a countback was Dean Howard (13). This left Ashton Leary (21) in third also with 38 points. The other ball winner was Zane Howard (23) with 36 points. Other good scores were, Peter Smith 35, Andy Croome 35, Willem Love 34, Dylan Pool 34, Dave Clark 33, Phil Pelgrim 33, Jacko Wells 32, Nathan Scott 32. Nearest the pins went to Andy Croome on the 5th, Dean Howard on the 10th and Willem Love on the 17th. Also the final of the George King Memorial Matchplay was held, and in a close fought battle, Dylan Pool prevailed over Jacko Wells 2&1. Upcoming events: This Friday, two person Ambrose (any combination). Arrive 9:30 for 10am start. This Sunday, final round of the Women's Club Championships. Arrive 8:30 for 9am start. Men's Stableford, arrive 11:30 for 12pm hit off. Sunday 4 October: Men's Annual Tournament and 1st Round Club Championships. Arrive 10:30 for 11am. Please get your entries in ASAP. Attached photo is of last Sunday's winner George Pfahlert alongside the George King Memorial Matchplay Champion Dylan Pool.