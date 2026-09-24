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George Pfahlert scores big in Stableford round

<p>BIG DAYS OUT: George Pfahlert (left) blitzed the Men\\'s Stableford field on Sunday at Beechworth while Dylan Pool took home the George King Memorial trophy after winning the final matchplay against Jacko Wells.</p>\\n
<p>BIG DAYS OUT: George Pfahlert (left) blitzed the Men\\'s Stableford field on Sunday at Beechworth while Dylan Pool took home the George King Memorial trophy after winning the final matchplay against Jacko Wells.</p>\\n

BIG DAYS OUT: George Pfahlert (left) blitzed the Men's Stableford field on Sunday at Beechworth while Dylan Pool took home the George King Memorial trophy after winning the final matchplay against Jacko Wells.

The George King Memorial trophy was awarded while a big score won the Stableford event
Dylan Pool
September 24, 2026 • 06:00

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