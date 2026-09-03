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Ashton wins at Avenel

<p>IN FORM: Ashton Leary (right) alongside Avenel captain Jared Smith last Sunday after Ashton won the junior event at the Avenel tournament on a countback.</p>\\n
<p>IN FORM: Ashton Leary (right) alongside Avenel captain Jared Smith last Sunday after Ashton won the junior event at the Avenel tournament on a countback.</p>\\n

IN FORM: Ashton Leary (right) alongside Avenel captain Jared Smith last Sunday after Ashton won the junior event at the Avenel tournament on a countback.

Ashton Leary came home with all the junior prizes at the Avenel tournament last Sunday
Dylan Pool
September 3, 2026 • 02:00

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