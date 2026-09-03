Ashton wins at Avenel

Only a small field assembled at Beechworth on Sunday for a Stableford round. This was mainly due to six regulars playing at Avenel in their tournament. At Beechworth Nathan Scott (21) won the day with 33 points, George Ward (20) 32 was runner up. Next best were Egypt Abdalla (36) 28 and Zane Howard (23) 28. Dave Clark claimed a nearest the pin on the 10th. At Avenel Ashton Leary came home with all the prizes. He won the junior event on a countback, winning a hat and a Drummond Golf voucher to add to his collection. The only other collects from our members were in the raffle. It was a fantastic day at Avenel, course was great and the afternoon tea even better. This Sunday we have the men and women out on course. The women are playing their first round of the club championships. Make sure you are there to be in the running for the Thailand Golf Holiday. Arrive at 8:30am for 9am hit off. And for the Men, it will be the September Monthly Medal, arrive 11:30 for 12 hit off. See you all out on the course Sunday.