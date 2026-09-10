Dave wins monthly medal in close field

On what was a great day for golf, although very heavy under foot, we had 11 men front up for the September Monthly Medal. The winner of the medal was Dave Clark (15) with 36 points. Runner up narrowly missing out on his third medal for the year was Jacko Wells (13) with 35 points. Phil Pelgrim (17) claimed a ball with his 33 points. Next to follow were Ashton Leary (20) 32, Rod Shaw (21) 32, Andrew Field (1) 32, Nathan Scott (21) 32, Zac Whitmore (35) 31, Simon Carracher (21) 31, Dylan Pool (0) 30 and Andy Croome (16) 27. No nearest the pins were recorded. There were also two semi finals played in the Handicap Matchplay Championships. Jackson Wells defeated Andrew Field 2&1 and Dylan Pool defeated Andy Croome 1up. Jacko and Dylan will meet in the final in two weeks time. As was mentioned earlier the women also played today, playing their first round of their Club Championships. Results will be posted when they are available. Next Sunday is the second round of the championships for the women, arrive 8:30 for 9am tee off. And for the men golf is on 11:30 for 12 hit off.