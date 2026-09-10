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Dave wins monthly medal in close field

<p>WINNING WAYS: Dave Clark took out Beechworth\\'s monthly medal on Sunday with 36 stableford points. </p>\\n
<p>WINNING WAYS: Dave Clark took out Beechworth\\'s monthly medal on Sunday with 36 stableford points. </p>\\n

WINNING WAYS: Dave Clark took out Beechworth's monthly medal on Sunday with 36 stableford points.

Dave Clark took out Beechworth's monthly medal as women's club championships tee off
Dylan Pool
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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