A new season has dawned upon Beechworth with the Bushrangers set to host Wahgunyah at Baarmutha Park to kickstart their 2026 campaign.

Both senior grades on the field and on the court will be taking a different look into the new year and turning to youth following the departures of key players during the offseason.

Senior footy coach Jack Neil said his team were eager to get on the park with some new faces and a new game style to put to the test.

“It’s been a great preparation and really strong training numbers which has been awesome,” he said.

“We hope to see a more even spread of contributors and play a style that focuses on 21 playing their role and working together.

“The younger additions are looking super exciting so hopefully that adds some X-factor.”

Beechworth’s sole scheduled practice match against Greta was washed out earlier in the month with the team entering round one after having only played intra-clubs.

Young Ed Ritchie will be making his senior debut on Saturday while under 17s teammates from last year Rourke Warner and Oli Kavanagh are set to start in the senior side alongside him.

Neil said the young trio had thoroughly earned a first crack at seniors this season through their attitudes at training.

“They have literally dominated the preseason, they are smashing the group in work rate and effort-based indicators,” he said.

“They are all going to need to learn their role and play their part, but once settled in I think they will be regular contributors to wins for the footy club and hopefully for a long time too.”

The under 14s kick off action on the field from 9am.

A grade netball will be led by the familiar face of Coby Surrey who steps in after Sarah Robinson held the coaching role for the past two seasons.

Both Sarah and Aliza Robinson have departed this season along with Lainey Alexander as Emmerson Collins returns to the mix after missing last year.

A grade will face a Wahgunyah team who were similarly placed to the Bushrangers at the end of last season on the bottom half of the ladder.

Netball will tip off at Baarmutha Park with the 13 and under side at 9am.