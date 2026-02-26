A month out from the commencement of the Tallangatta Football and Netball League season and Beechworth’s senior football side are eager to trial a fresh, young look for the 2026 season.

Due to relocations elsewhere, the Bushrangers will be without some of their best players and leaders from a season prior.

Former coach and 2025 best and fairest winner Tom Cartledge (Darwin) and runner-up best and fairest Degan Dolny (Geelong) have both moved on and will leave big holes across the Bushranger engine room.

Defenders Tristan Lenaz (Wangaratta Rovers), Finn Jakobsson (Melbourne) and lively forward Brad Fendyk (Melbourne) have also left the club.

But with loss comes opportunity, and returning senior coach Jack Neil said he has been thrilled with the development of the likes of upcoming players from the under 17s including Rourke Warner, Ollie Kavanagh, Ted Ritchie and Haugen Happ.

“We’re looking forward to the season ahead with a lot of youth and excitement to be put into action,” he said.

Much of the youth coming through the ranks was able to gain experience in senior football, making their debuts last season.

Two-time Barton Medal winner Cam Fendyk, Connor Stone, Brenton and Kayde Surrey and Lachie Armstrong will all feature again with Beechworth this year.

The Bushrangers will be playing to feature in their fifth straight finals campaign at Sandy Creek after breaking a drought from finals action in 2022.

Beechworth had their season cut short in the elimination final last year losing a heartbreaker to Thurgoona.

Both footballers and netballers have been hitting the track since late November last year and will feature in practice matches against Ovens and King club Greta.

Senior footy will be played at Wangaratta’s Cathedral College on Monday, 2 March from 6pm while the netballers will host Greta at Baarmutha Park on Tuesday, 10 March.

Both juniors and seniors will take the court throughout the evening.