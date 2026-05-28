A packed Hotel Nicholas venue filled with music lovers joining this year’s Molly’s Song Pub Choir raised vital funds for dementia research on Sunday.

Organised by Beechworth’s Libby Day in memory of her mother Molly, the fundraiser in its fourth year in the town raised funds under the banner of 'Molly's Song' for the Dementia Australia Research Foundation.

A delighted Libby said this year's event raised more than $4000.

The pub choir led by local soprano Colleen Arnott was supported with piano accompaniment by well-known pianist Sandra Williams.

A performance by Irish singer and songwriter Damien Leith from the NSW coastal city of Wollongong followed the pub choir session with a great vibe including an engaged audience joining in with singing and clapping to the music as well.

“When it comes to dementia, my dad had Parkinson's disease, but he also was diagnosed with Parkinson's dementia as well in the later stages,” Mr Leith said.

Happy to return to Beechworth after his first performance in the town last year, Mr Leith said it’s important to give back in some way.

Libby said the booked-out event had been a roaring success helped by hotelier Lorraine Lucas and staff for a fantastic afternoon.

“We've raised dementia awareness, and everyone has come along and enjoyed themselves in community singing,” she said.

“I have my family here, and lovely friends from Beechworth Singers helped with singing and harmonies with the participating audience.

“They have all socialised and have done the best thing ever.”

Beechworth Singers’ Marelle Whitaker said she loved helping with the pub choir so everyone could join in feeling happy and enjoy singing melody or harmony.

“We feel this event is a really worthwhile cause and Libby has been raising awareness for a few years now in Beechworth,” she said.

Sandra Williams said she enjoyed Damien's musical and meaningful performance.

The pianist with Irish heritage said Damien is superb in expressing musical emotion.

“My mother passed away with Alzheimer’s and this is a great event in raising dementia awareness and funds for research,” she said.

Beechworth’s Marissa Quigley said the fantastic event had been important for dementia research.

She also said the event created awareness, raised funds and "just getting it out there".

Libby lived in Queensland before a move to Beechworth and since 2009 has raised around $55,000 for the research foundation.

Dementia is now the leading cause of death for all Australians according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW).