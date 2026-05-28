Artistic talent highlighting how human experience reacts to, and engages with, the natural world takes centre stage at an exhibition in Chiltern on the June long weekend.

Six local artists will showcase works for the exhibition in its fourth year with the theme ‘Near and Far’ at the old Chiltern Courthouse.

Among the creatives to display artwork for the first time is Beechworth’s Fiona Larkings with a background in fine arts while 23-year-old Staghorn Flats artist Serena Rachel has exhibited since the event began.

Both artists said putting themselves out there has given them an exciting chance to work with a group of supportive like-minded artists.

“It feels nurturing as well as a chance to challenge myself with the wonderful support given,” Serena said.

Fiona, having run a successful branding and design studio for more than two decades, said she enjoyed being creative with her work drawn from life experiences.

“I can move away from a controlled environment into experimenting with different mediums with more freedom and can work in abstract,” she said.

Fiona’s work explores memory, connection and the quiet shifts that shape a life.

“As my first exhibition since studying my fine arts degree, this opportunity has given me a focus to be creative with a body of new works,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to people getting together and celebrating creativity.”

Serena had a category win in this year’s Bright Art Gallery exhibition clinching the Best Mixed Media prize for her work ‘Where the Wild Things Grow’.

“Winning the Bright category for mixed media was a surprise and honour as a young artist,” she said.

“I’m now exploring a botanical theme and excited to exploring new things to express ecological and environmental pursuits in my artwork with native flora.”

Yackandandah artist Linda Fish is curating the exhibition with Murray Arts executive director Lauren Black officially opening the show.

Featured works also include contributing artists Louise Hazelton, Sharon Barry, Chris Dormer and Birgit Schonafinger.

Chiltern intuitive artist Louise uses various mediums, watercolour, oil, acrylic and metal 3D while Chris from Beechworth works out of her studio 'Botanicus Finch' regularly exhibiting her print works in local and regional galleries and exhibitions.

Chris’ work is also represented in public and private collections in Australia and overseas.

Beechworth-based Birgit – an emerging multimedia, collage and fibre artist – enjoys learning new techniques and experimenting.

Her works include a series of collage pieces with some featuring stitching to explore a variety of colour palettes and art styles.

Sharon’s art focuses on plein air sketching and painting in acrylic and oil and is a joyful response to the Australian landscape and rural scenes both locally and further afield.

The community is invited to view the works including landscapes, flora and fauna, abstract and mixed medium works, in a variety of materials and disciplines.

An additional attraction this year is a lucky door prize of a $100 voucher from Art Parts Fine Arts Supplies.

The official opening takes place on Saturday 6 June at the historic Chiltern Courthouse, 58-60 Main Street, between 3 and 5pm with the exhibition open from 6 to 8 June between 10am and 4pm.