Commiserations to our section two pennant side who went down in a tight fought pennant final on Sunday 3/2 against Mansfield at Waldara.

Congratulations to Mansfield who went through the season undefeated.

That's a very hard task and they were a pleasure to play against in the final.

Things didn't start off well with Zane Howard succumbing to a 6/5 defeat against a young bloke who hit it twice as far and about a quarter of his age.

At number four. Jacko Wells had a tight match, but unfortunately went down 3/1 in the end to another power hitting youngster (they were brothers).

At number three Jacob Howard was never in front at any stage for the 18 holes, but managed to win the 18th to force extra holes.

His opponent hit his tee shot into the water, and Yogi played safe to win the hole.

At number two Darren Edwards and his opponent were tight all day.

Darren battled it out as he always does and managed to win on the last hole.

This made the match two-all with Dylan Pool being all square at number one, going down to the last hole.

Unfortunately for Dylan he made the job fairly easy for his opponent on the last hole by carving his tee shot about 60m right straight into the practice fairway out of bounds.

He then hit his next tee shot about 200m left and that was virtually game over, needing a miracle to halve the hole at least.

No miracle was forthcoming and in the end Dylan lost on the last hole, meaning Mansfield won 3/2 and went through the season undefeated.

Thanks to our guys who played on Sunday and to Dave Lang who was also part of the team.

We will be back again next year no doubt and chasing that pennant flag again.

Back at home the weather halted any form of golf.

Next Sunday we will be back playing at Beechworth though.

We will have the May Monthly Medal and the top 8 qualifying for the handicap Matchplay Championships.

Arrive 11:30am for 12pm hit off, all are welcome.