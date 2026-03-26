It was heartbreak for both the Beechworth C-grade and the combined Beechworth-Ovens Valley United under 16s last weekend, with both sides falling in their respective grand finals.

The under 16s had their opponents City Colts on the ropes after bowling them out for 74 after being sent in to field at Wangaratta's Barr Reserve.

Mary Edwards would star taking 3/8 while Taylor Thomson finished with 2/8.

At 2/22 the chase seemed in good hands with Thomson and Noah White at the crease.

But both batters would depart for 15 and the combined under 16s had no answers for Colts’ Hugh Spring, who finished with 5/17 on his way to securing an unlikely 22-run win.

C grade elected to bowl first and held Yarrawonga-Mulwala to a chaseable 6/127 in their 36 overs at North Wangaratta Recreation Reserve.

But it would quickly fall downhill for the Wanderers with the bat as they collapsed to a total of just 48.

It was the Lakers’ Gary Browning who would do the damage, taking wickets for fun in his figures of 4/2 from 7.1 overs.