While falling short of finals, Beechworth’s A grade will carry plenty of momentum into the off-season, holding off the finals-bound Wangaratta Magpies by a thrilling nine runs.

It was just the third win of Beechworth’s season and their first in the 2026 year, but it was hard to tell the difference between the sides in ladder position out in the middle of the Wangaratta Showgrounds.

Batting first, Beechworth’s score had already surged to triple figures inside 20 overs thanks to the opening partnership of Cam Fendyk (38 off 54 balls) and Will Prebble (59 off 76 balls).

Fraser Ellis eventually found the breakthrough for Wangaratta, with Fendyk scooping one out to Akhil Kumar at mid-off.

Ellis would strike again in his next over, removing Prebble caught at point, to pump the brakes on the Wanderers’ innings.

Other than a 34-run partnership between Brenton Surrey (28 off 32 balls) and Taylor Thomson (18 off 32 balls), Beechworth’s middle order struggled to string momentum together and were bowled out in the final over of the innings at 180.

Harkaran Mann (2/34 off eight overs) and Chris Clement (3/18 off 7.2 overs) would work their way into the innings for Wangaratta, but it would be Ellis who spearheaded the attack, finishing with 4/32 from his nine overs.

The run chase was off to a big start, with the Magpies in cruise control at 1/105 thanks to impressive knocks from Cooper Matheson (63 off 58 balls) and Mann (30 off 50 balls).

Jon Carson and Henry Scalzo would rise to the occasion, taking the next five wickets between them for just 33 runs, bringing the Wanderers back into the game.

After a tough opening spell, Richie Worcester would chime in when it mattered most taking a couple of clutch wickets and with the Magpies batting with 10 men, they would be bowled out nine runs short of the target.

Carson led the way with his 3/40, with Scalzo (2/17 off seven) Worcester (2/41 off eight) finishing with healthy figures.

The Wanderers would finish the season in sixth with three wins on the year, while Wangaratta Magpies will play their semi-final against Yarrawonga Mulwala.

Minor premiers Rovers United Bruck will host Ovens Valley United in the other A grade semi-final.

Beechworth teams set to take the field for semi-final weekend include C grade (at Moyhu), under 16s (vs Wangaratta) and under 14s (vs Ovens Valley United).

Both under 14s and under 16s games will be played over two days on Saturday and Sunday.