Beechworth’s A grade will look to finish their season on a high after falling in their final home game of the summer last week.

The 95-run loss to the last-placed City Colts guaranteed a sixth-placed finish on the season.

Winning the toss and batting first at Baarmutha Park, the Colts went large, amassing 8/225 from their 45 overs, easily their largest total for the season.

The Colts opted for experience at the top, with Thomas Moore and Kent Braden putting on 73 runs for the first wicket before Moore was caught behind for 28.

Braden and Aaron Thrum (29 off 40) pushed the score into triple figures and Braden was closing in on his half century before he was dismissed by Cam Fendyk for a fine 46 off 70 balls.

At 3/127, the youthful core of the Colts was exposed, which allowed Beechworth’s Jon Carson (3/24 off nine overs) to come into play, but it would be two up-and-comers who would salvage the innings.

Jed Marek would smash an unbeaten 40* off 35 deliveries, putting on an all-important 56-run partnership with Ben Feldtmann (29 off 39).

The duo would help the Colts pass the 200-run barrier for the first time since January 2025 and set the stage for an almighty run chase.

Henry Scalzo was able to chime in for two late wickets at the death.

With the bat the Wanderers failed to gain any momentum throughout the innings, in large part due to the bowling of Harvey Moore who finished with 5/32.

Taylor Thomson (22), Brenton Surrey (18) and Clancy Ellett (16) battled it out but all succumbed to Moore at the top of the order before being bowled out for 130.

A Grade look to finish their season on a high down at the Wangaratta Showgrounds against the Magpies this weekend.

It was the last game of the season in many of the other grades which saw Beechworth in action, including the under 16s who were able to secure a home final with a three-wicket win.

Zach Spargo (33) and Taylor Thomson (30) starred with the bat.

The under 14s had their first final abandoned as they were chasing 214 at 3/29.

They will move onto the semi-finals and play Ovens Valley United for a chance at a grand final.

C grade did what they had to do against Rutherglen to confirm their spot in the semi-finals, putting on a strong performance with the bat to chase down 146 with seven wickets to spare.

They will face Yarrawonga Mulwala in their semi-final.

Both Beechworth and Stanley B grade sides were unable to make finals despite a resounding performance by the Stanley Cutters, who defeated eventual finalists Greta by 10 wickets.

Beechworth went down by four wickets despite an impressive fielding performance against Rovers United Bruck.

BEECHWORTH TO HOST A-RESERVE DECIDER

Baarmutha Park will play host to the WDCA A reserve grand final on 21 March.

Grand final venues were announced earlier this week with Benalla to host the A grade final, Bill O’Callaghan Oval to be the scene of the B grade decider and WJ Findlay Oval for the C grade final.

A reserve teams enter their final round of the season this weekend with Yarrawonga Mulwala, Delatite, Ovens Valley United and Rovers United Bruck currently holding top four positions.