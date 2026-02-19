Wanderers humbled

Beechworth Wanderers will now have to rely on results going their way if they want to play WDCA A grade finals. The Wanderers were handed a three-wicket loss down at the Benalla Gardens Oval on the weekend, bowled out for 199 with three balls left in the innings, before the Bushrangers made 7/200 in 43.2 overs. Winning the toss and batting first, Beechworth were in a precarious situation early when Conor Brodie and Fletcher Paul picked up the early wickets of Rama Schultz and Will Prebble for four and two, respectively. The dependable Brenton Surrey would work with his team to elevate the score, making 42 off 45, with Beechworth’s number four batter recording an 86-ball half-century. A handful of handy knocks through the middle and lower order helped the total climb to respectable levels, with Jonathan Carson’s 25 off 35 balls and Matt Ryan’s 16 from 26 vital in posting a semi-competitive total. Vaughan Kirk was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/38 from his 7.3 overs, while Brayden Stepien (1/25 off eight) and Dale Stratton (2/19 from seven) were impactful and economical. The Bushrangers needed to go at a tick above eight runs an over for the entire innings, a daunting prospect, but completely achievable. Stepien and Jonty Priest led from the front, forging an 86-run opening stand to get the Bushrangers off to a flyer. Priest was happy to absorb pressure and left well, while Stepien displayed his aggressive nature, striking at over 100. Both would record half centuries, but it would be Stepien to depart first, edging a Jonathan Carson offspinner into the waiting gloves of Brenton Surrey. James Carboon’s 22 from 34 and Vaughan Kirk’s 35-ball 10 kept the momentum rolling, but it would be Paul (11* off 11) and Brodie (12* off nine) at the crease when they passed the total. Beechworth’s Will Prebble (2/21 off seven), Jonathan Carson (2/24 off nine), and Richard Worcester (2/37 off eight) bowled well. Beechworth captain Brenton Surrey said it was a tough loss to stomach. “We were probably 50 short of putting any decent pressure on Benalla,” he said “Benalla’s always pretty good for the batters, a quick outfield, but we just couldn’t get a partnership that was long enough, a big enough partnership. “We had a bit here and a bit there, but not a decent one, and fair credit to them, they got off to a nice start with the bat. “I thought we bowled probably the best we had for a long time, that’s been our issue in previous weeks, bowling and holding an opposition to a score. “They got away with a couple, played and missed and unfortunately didn’t nick.” With the bye this weekend, Beechworth will need to win handily against City Colts and Wangaratta Magpies, while banking on results to fall their way, to make finals.