Last Sunday on what was a perfect spring day we had players at home and away.

At home there were seven players for a Stableford event.

The winner with a great score of 40 points was Jamie Dolny (15).

Runner up was Rod Shaw (21) with 36 points.

Ball winner was Dave Clark (13) 34.

Four of the five nearest the pins went off.

George Ward on the 3rd, Rod Shaw on the 7th and 17th and Daryl Rowe on the 10th.

Down at Yackandandah we had nine members take part in their Men's Tournament.

The best performer for the day was Jackson Wells who won the B grade scratch.

Andrew Field was runner up in the A grade scratch.

Jacko also won a nearest the pin and Andrew won the A grade longest drive.

Vaughan Saunders took home a nearest the pin as well.

Last Thursday we played twilight golf in what was fantastic conditions.

We had a great field of 29 players.

We welcomed seven players from Metropolitan Golf Club, thanks to Chris Jensen for organising.

The winner was none other than the local real estate agent Tony Stockdale with a great score of 22 points.

This was on a countback from Willem Love, Brian Pritchard and Josh Carr, who all had 19+3.

Willem was the lucky countback winner taking home the Bridge Road Brewers voucher.

Ball winners were Brian Pritchard 22, Josh Carr 22, Jason West 21 and Ben Ryder 21.

Nearest the pin on the 10th for the Beechworth Bakery voucher was Lachie Milhinch and Rod Shaw took home the Alpine Indigo Accounting half dozen on the 17th.

The nearest chip on the 14th was obviously easy. With three players chipping in and having to share the cash.

These players were Dave Clark, Ben Ryder and Willem Love.

The chef Rod Shaw took home the CC’s Quality Meats & Smokehouse voucher in the raffle.

At the presentations we had Craig from metro present Tony Stockdale with the first annual Peter Goodwin memorial trophy as the winner on the night.

Pete came up with the crew last time and actually won the twilight comp.

Unfortunately he sadly passed away earlier this year and the metro crew wanted to do something in his memory.

The Men's Club Championships begins this Sunday, 9 November.

Then the second and third round are on Sunday, 23 and 30 November respectively.

This Sunday is the Medal of Medals.

The qualifiers are Rod Shaw, Simon Pfahlert, Phil Pelgrim, Jacob Howard, Andrew Field, Andy Croome and Jamie Dolny.

Arrive 11:30am for 12pm hit off.