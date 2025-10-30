Rutherglen’s A1 weekend pennant side suffered their first loss of the new season at the hands of Wangaratta last Saturday.

Following a thrilling draw against one of the flag favourites Corowa RSL the week prior, Rutherglen went to Wangaratta Bowls Club full of confidence.

But it was the home side who had all the tricks up their sleeves winning three of the four rinks.

Murray Scown’s rink of Michael Dickins, Beau Greenway and Geoff Ronfeldt took home the last eight shots of their game to win the rink 23-18.

Geoff Tozer, Craig Scown, Steve Jones and Darren Simpson won 13 of the 21 ends but went down 15-22.

Keith Mills, Trevor Ronnfeldt, Craig Nesbitt and Mason Bayliss entered the last end four shots up but fell 16-18 when the Wangaratta rink pulled a rabbit out of the hat to claim six shots in the final end.

Final scores: Wangaratta 16 pts 81 shots def Rutherglen 2 pts 68 shots.

Rutherglen will return home and look for their first win of the season against Wodonga this Saturday.