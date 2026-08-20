It was a fantastic day on course last Sunday for a Stableford event.

We had a great field of 17 players that included 3 juniors, Egypt, Jack and Ashton.

The winner with a great score of 38 points was Ashton Leary (22), this included 22 points on the back nine with a wipe.

Ashton won the countback from Gerard Cull (18) 38 points.

Ball winners were Dylan Pool (1) 35, Andrew Field (1) 35 and Darren McCormick (7) 35.

Nearest the pins went to Andy Croome on the 10th and Dave Clark on the 17th.

Good luck to the six members who are heading to Rochester next weekend for the Victorian Sandgreen Championships, Glenda, Andrew, Croomey, Vaughan, Darren and Dylan.

At home there will be a Stableford event. 11:30 for 12 hit off.