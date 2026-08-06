On Sunday the August Monthly Medal was played.

The course was still wet on a couple of places so Stableford was played.

A great field again of 14 players contested for the medal.

It was tight at the top with two players having 36 points.

The winner of the countback and the Monthly Medal winner was Nathan Scott (21) 36.

Nathan won the countback from Andrew Field (1) with a great one over 69 for 36 points.

Coming in third was young Ashton Leary (22) with 35 points, which also included his first birdie on the 13th.

Gerard Cull (18) rounded out the ball winners with 34 points.

Nearest the pins went to Jacko Wells on the 3rd and Rod Shaw on the 17th.

Also on Sunday Deb Tully, Glenda Marshall and Hollie Goodwin ventured to The Bethanga Golf Club to play in their 3 person Ambrose fundraiser day.

The trio managed to win the Womens event, congratulations!

Also Glenda claimed a nearest the pin and Hollie won the longest drive.

This coming Sunday if the weather holds off we have a couple of members going to St James and at home there will be a Stableford event.