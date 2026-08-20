A new building finished ahead of time at Beechworth Secondary College has marked the end of 10 years of building upgrades for the school.

A formal handover of the building with a commercial kitchen, five classrooms, staff offices and a canteen will take place in the near future following last Friday’s official handover.

The new facility will include food technology, VET cookery and hospitality classes.

The building had been anticipated to be finished for the start of term four this year.

College principal Patricia Broom said completion has been an exciting time as students have worked around an earthmoving and construction site with safety fences since November last year.

Undercover walkways now link to other building including the music area.

Ms Broom said with cold winter weather, having warm, comfortable and nearby classrooms to access is inspiring.

“The amazing commercial kitchen is a major drawcard, when we have been working out of a very basic portable classroom some distance away from the new building,” she said.

“Our senior students are having their first classes in the building this week as we get used to the new spaces."

As the college has worked towards completing capital works with the upgrades for an outstanding school for young people, Ms Broom said she appreciated community support over the last 10 years.

“We have been fortunate to have been funded for the project and are appreciative of what this means for our students,” she said.

Ms Broom said college enrolments had significantly increased with another four classes of year 7s starting next year.

“The future is very bright for Beechworth Secondary College, and our students deserve the best educational opportunity,” she said.

While the new learning spaces are ready for use, some final landscaping work planned by the school will continue over the coming weeks.

The principal said from next week, students and staff will also make use of the newly renovated arts and technology building.

Funds received in total from the Victorian Government for the upgrades have tallied around $15.8 million bringing the college into the 21st century with its state-of-the-art facilities.

The stage three $6.4 million project added to the $9.4 million for the completed first and second stages which included a science and resource centre with two laboratories, seminar rooms, staff spaces and common learning areas accommodating the library, a gym upgrade and landscaping.