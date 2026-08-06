Lachie Armstrong’s six goals in his final game helped propel Beechworth’s senior side to a gritty 13-point win over Mitta United last Saturday.

The Bushrangers were up against it going into the halftime sheds at Baarmutha Park seven points down, but a big third quarter by their outgoing key forward saw them take a 14-point advantage into the final change.

After kicking three of the first four goals of the last quarter, Beechworth put the game beyond doubt to hold off the Mountain Men 13.4 (82) to 10.9 (69).

Kicking the first two goals of the game, the Bushrangers were met with a heavy challenge from Mitta who were eager to pounce on their sixth win of the year.

The tides turned in the second as Mitta piled on four straight goals and their halftime lead could have been more if not for some late misses at goal.

As they’ve done for many years, Surrey brothers Brenton and Kayde led the way around the ground for Beechworth while Hayden Cooper and Conner Stone provided vital cogs.

Armstrong, who has been limited in his capacity to play this season, pulled on the Beechworth jumper in the seniors for the final time.

The key forward joined the club in 2022 and would flourish the next season booting 72 goals from 18 games.

He would go on to kick 185 goals for the club across his 66 games.

Beechworth remain a mathematical chance to progress into finals, but will need to win against their rivals Chiltern this week.

The Swans sit fifth, a game and percentage clear of the Bushrangers who are also battling Rutherglen for the last spot in finals.

After a mid-year resurgence, Chiltern have dropped four of their past six games.

Despite not being in the finals race, the reserves have proven to be more than a hiccup for post season aspirants with their second straight win against a top five side last week.

Beating Yackandandah by three points the week prior, Beechworth followed up their upset win with another, holding off Mitta by 13 points.

The under 14s moved one step closer to finals beating Mitta by 28 points.

Across the fence, A grade battled for the entire game, applying strong pressure at both ends of the court but went down to Mitta, 42-54.

After a competitive start, Mitta broke away in the middle quarters to break out to a 14-goal lead going into the last quarter which would be too much for the Bushrangers despite a gallant effort.

The team adapted well to position changes throughout the game and displayed some fast, accurate passages of play.

Hannah Fitzgerald and Ruby McCormick battled hard through the midcourt while Rachael Cavallin was at her sharpshooter best with 16 goals.