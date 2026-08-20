An annual event to raise awareness of homelessness took place at St Joseph’s Primary School in Beechworth last Friday evening with a lantern walk from the school to the Town Hall Gardens.

The event was held in support of National Homelessness Week and the feast day of Australia's first Saint, Mary McKillop the week prior.

Around 100 members of the school community extended the value and work undertaken by students in the Mary and Brigid Social Justice group.

Principal Ashley Pasqualotto said the ‘Candlelight for Compassion’ walk brought the school community together to live out faith values of strength and kindliness.

“By participating each year, we not only strengthen our sense of community but also inspire our students to make a positive difference in the lives of others,” she said.

“For students, the event provides a meaningful opportunity to learn that homelessness can affect people from all walks of life and that everyone deserves our dignity, respect and support.

“It encourages young people to think beyond their own experiences and consider how they can make a positive difference in the lives of others.”

St Joseph’s educator Catherine Bjiker as well as a mother, said it was important for children to recognise a need and tried to do something about it, just like Mary McKillop did.

“I want my children to be kind and compassionate people who volunteer and help others throughout their whole life,” she said.

St Joseph’s parent Rebekka Carey said the event had been incredibly valuable for young people to have all the adults in their lives having meaningful conversations about certain issues.

“In this case homelessness and the reality of life for people experiencing hardship,” she said.

“The candles provided a really simple talking point to explain to the little ones that some people don't have access to electricity or are struggling to afford their power bills and make ends meet.

“I am appreciative that my children will be more likely to see life through the lens of gratitude and humility thanks to initiatives such as these.”

Ms Bjiker said funds of $250 raised on the night as well as non-perishable items from a successful food drive had been given to the Quercus Beechworth Neighbourhood House to support those in need.

“It took 16 students and two staff members to take the food items to Quercus,” she said.

St Joseph's has a long-standing relationship with Quercus with students supporting the community organisation through work in their community garden and the Op Shop as well.

Quercus Beechworth volunteer, and acting manager until this week, Jenny Hogan, said the event was outward thinking about being aware of, and giving to others.

“I also spoke to everyone about the distribution of donations by Quercus Beechworth," she said.

After the event the school community tucked into a hearty soup donated by families with bread for the soup donated by Silvercreek Sourdough.