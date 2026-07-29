It may not have been part of the plan, but Beechworth stalwart Brayden Carey considers reaching 250 games with the club one of his greatest footballing achievements.

Brayden held off on celebrating his 250th senior club match which fell on the same game the club celebrated Brenton Surrey’s senior games record for Beechworth.

He would wait for last weekend at Baarmutha Park, his brother Dayne’s 200th senior game for the club, until recognising the milestone to celebrate alongside him.

After stepping down as senior co-coach alongside Tom Cartledge at the end of 2023, Brayden intended to finish his career in the reserves.

Those plans quickly changed as injuries struck the Bushrangers, with new coach Jack Neil regularly calling on the experienced campaigner.

Dayne and Brayden have played a majority of their footy together and Brayden said it was fitting to have the two milestones shared together.

“It was nice to celebrate the occasion with Dayne, it's a great achievement and even better to share it with your brother,” he said.

“It's been a long time, 15 years to be exact, it's been great.”

Brayden said the responsibility of stepping up to play senior footy and help out the club had not been a hard decision to make.

“I'd do anything for the club,” he said.

“If that's toiling away in the twos or if they need me in the senior side, then I'm happy to do that."

The club remains a genuine family affair for the 2010 Barton Medalist, with wife Emma as co-president and their eldest daughter Evie pulling on ‘Bushies colours for the first time in the under 11s this year.

“She loves it,” Brayden said.

"I'm there from 7:30am onwards, so I've got no excuse not to play, if not I'll be there all day in the can bar."

Dayne has been a regular at the club since his first two seasons in 2009 and 2010 when he played off in a senior grand final in both years, losing the first before becoming a premiership player with Brayden in 2010.

Brayden said as the pair have gone through their footy together, they have learned not to take their footy for granted and have enjoyed every moment of it this year.

"It’s probably more so after a game where you can sort of sit and relax and take it all in, share a quiet beer together with not just Dayne, but the whole playing group," he said.

On the field against Yackandandah it was otherwise a day to forget for the senior Bushrangers who went down 1.5 (11) to 18.9 (117).

Hayden Cooper slotted through the sole goal for the home side and was among his team’s best along with Dayne in his 200th, Kayde Surrey, Hamish Malsem, Austen Fendyk and Connor Stone.

The Bushrangers will regroup for a more winnable game this week against Mitta United.

On Sunday the TDNA played out their interleague clash with the Hume Football Netball League at Sandy Creek.

Beechworth’s Lily Neil made the squad for the 15 and under team who went on to win 47-42.

The TDNA open division defeated the Hume league for a fourth year in a row.