Beechworth Secondary College and Indigo Regen are two of 18 grant and sponsorship recipients to share in a pool of more than $56,000 reinvested into the local community by Bendigo Bank - Community Bank Beechworth & District.

Recipients cut across five project categories – Environment and Sustainability, Education and Young People, Sport and Recreation, Health, Wellbeing and Connection, and Community Infrastructure and Resilience.

Beechworth Secondary College principal Patricia Broom is delighted to have received grants in the Education and Young People category.

One is for accessible raised garden beds for the school’s paddock to plate program while the other is for the annual Energy Breakthrough Challenge.

“As we begin programs around agricultural science and make use of our fantastic kitchen space in our new building, we will be linking in growing fresh produce to then use for our classes,” she said.

In the challenge, students design, build and race a Human Powered Vehicle (HPV), developing practical skills in engineering, teamwork and endurance.

“Building teams and linking families who need to support these programs is important,” Ms Broom said.

“It gives students the opportunity to show their skills in different areas beyond the classroom - combining our core skills with interpersonal skills to be successful.”

Recipients under the Environment and Sustainability category include Indigo Regen Inc. investing in the Beechworth Recycle Hub, developing a local recycling collection hub and community education around the circular economy.

Indigo Regen president Lesley Milne said the group is grateful for the bank’s support with a grant for its recycle hub and event promotion signage.

Ms Milne said a recycling hub will be created at the Quercus Beechworth Neighbourhood House, and event signage will help the group when running events.

Bank board chair Ben Merritt said the funding demonstrated the tangible difference that banking locally can make.

“The community is at the heart of everything we do as a community bank,” Mr Merritt said.

“When locals choose to bank with us, 80 per cent of our profits are reinvested back into the community that has generated them.

“This means customers are helping create opportunities that deliver positive outcomes in our local community.”

The bank has continued its commitment to building a stronger local community, through its 2026 Community Funding Program by investing in projects supporting a diverse range of initiatives.

Initiatives are designed to strengthen community connections, create opportunities for participation, improve local facilities and services, and invest in the district’s future.

Chiltern Landcare Group Inc. and the Beechworth Wildlife Shelter are also recipients of the Environment and Sustainability category.

Recipients in the Sport and Recreation category are the Yackandandah Riding Club (sponsorship), Beechworth Pickleball Club, Beats and Bounce, with the bank's club sponsorship for Beechworth Football Netball Club, Beechworth Wanderers Cricket Club (BWCC), Beechworth Golf Club and Beechworth Bowls Club.

Health, Wellbeing and Connection category recipients include Beechworth Arthritis Group, and the Beechworth Community Meals Club.

Stanley Recreation Reserve, Beechworth Kindergarten, Stanley Cemetery Trust and the Golden Horseshoes Festival (with sponsorship) are recipients in the Community Infrastructure and Resilience category.

Community Bank Beechworth & District congratulated all 2026 funding recipients.