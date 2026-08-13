The Governor of Victoria has met with several local businesses and tourist attractions throughout a tour of the Indigo Shire this week.

Professor Margaret Gardner AC visited Beechworth on Tuesday gaining further knowledge on what makes the region unique.

“It’s a chance to hear from the people who call this region home and get an insight into the local issues and priorities,” she said.

After a briefing with council representatives, Professor Gardner visited local businesses Beechworth Honey and Bridge Road Brewers before touring the Old Beechworth Gaol and Beechworth Corrections Centre.

She then made her way to Rutherglen where she toured Morris of Rutherglen and Lake Moodemere.

The Governor of Victoria acts as the King's representative and Head of State in Victoria.

They perform constitutional duties like signing bills into law, carry out ceremonial tasks, and support community groups, while staying neutral in politics.