An injury-struck Beechworth senior side have turned to their youth as they continue a gauntlet of a draw to end the season, hosting Yackandandah at Baarmutha Park this weekend.

Beechworth are coming off an 81-point loss to ladder leaders Kiewa Sandy Creek last Saturday.

Despite some trouble in front of goal, the Hawks proved far too good for Beechworth.

Coach Jack Neil said Kiewa Sandy Creek were “far and away” the best team in it this year and he was proud of how his side applied themselves.

“We went in undermanned and made a decision to play differently and also play some young kids,” he said.

“We stuck to a plan to limit the firepower of Kiewa; at times it worked well, and other times Kiewa got their run on.

“But generally, we feel we can mark that off as a day we achieved a few things just not a lot of that can be seen on the scorecard.”

Kayde Surrey held the troops together down back along with Jobe Brock while Hamish Malsem, Hayden Cooper and Oli Kavanagh were among the best.

Owen Stone made his debut from the under 17s and looked the part while other young players Oskar English, Taylor Thomson and Rourke Warner continue to get experience under their belts.

“We are thrilled with how well these young guys are going,” Neil said.

Kiewa’s Guy Telford, who has kicked more goals than anyone in Victoria this season, slotted nine to bring his season tally to 98.

Beechworth have another man to add to their injury list after Vaughan Bussell broke his collarbone and will be making at least one change as they prepare for the Roos.

“It has been one of those years where we have seen loads of changes week to week,” Neil said.

“Again, credit to the club and squad mentality that plenty of players are prepared to come in and have a crack at doing a job for us.”

Neil said the team would continue to remain focused on what they can control and to make the game as simple as possible.

“It will be important to continue to play our young guys in positions that are potentially stretching them out of their comfort zone, but we are also very excited to see what they can do,” he said.

Across the fence Beechworth’s A grade were similarly outclassed last week by a strong Hawks side 69-19.

In a tough day in the defensive third Tegan Chambeyron and Hannah Fitzgerald fought hard until the end while Emmerson Collins was able to convert with 16 goals.