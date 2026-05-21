Yackandandah Kindergarten is set for an exciting celebration of 50 years in providing high-quality early childhood education to local families and the wider community.

The kindergarten's anniversary will be marked on Friday 29 May from 10:30am at its Isaacs Avenue premises.

Kindergarten director Marisel Blefari said the kindergarten started following a Yackandandah Apex Club survey undertaken in 1975.

“The survey identified a need for a pre-school centre,” she said.

Suitable premises were found with the kindergarten established a year later at the local bowls club.

“It began as a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to creating a natural, safe, exciting and engaging environment for children, families and staff,” Ms Blefari said.

The director said the educational facility for youngsters now has 52 children attending its Isaacs Avenue premises each day across all programs.

“We provide 15 hours of free kinder for three-year-olds as well as four year-olds, and seven and half hours each for School Readiness and bush kinder,” she said.

Ms Blefari said some memories have been shared by community members for the celebration.

Among then have been fundraising activities undertaken in the early stages such as organising a Yackandandah Bush Dance, where popular bands from Melbourne were hired to perform at the Yackandandah Public Hall.

Others included Yackandandah country fairs which took place at Millfield Farm (adjacent to the kindergarten) with activities such as milking, butter making, sheep shearing, wool spinning, wagon rides and much more.

“The kindergarten is delighted to celebrate its 50th anniversary,” Ms Blefari said.

“This milestone is an opportunity to reflect on the many generations of children, families, educators and volunteers who have helped make Yackandandah Kindergarten such a special place within the community.

“We thank all those who have worked so hard over the past 50 years to make Yackandandah Kindergarten a place where families entrust us with their most precious gift — their children.

“We hope the kindergarten will continue nurturing our future for many years to come.”

Community members, former and current students, families, and past and present staff are warmly invited to attend the special occasion.

The celebration will include Acknowledgement of Country, welcome and speeches, a time capsule presentation, kindergarten tour, cutting of the anniversary cake and morning tea.

The kindergarten can be contacted for more information on (02) 6027 1560.