Geoff Simmons was born in Melbourne and has lived in Yackandandah for 33 years.

What do you do workwise?

I worked as a counsellor/mental health social worker. I was a student counsellor at Charles Sturt University for 26 years before semi-retiring in 2022. I currently work two days a week for a small private counselling business in Wodonga and on a periodic, casual basis supervising exams for the university.

What brought you to your role/career?

As a teenager and young adult, I developed an intense interest in human psychology and philosophical questions around ethics and how to live well. In hindsight, this interest was born from my own struggles around anxiety and some depression. That’s a well-worn path.

What did you love about your work?

I loved meeting all manner of people, having the privilege of hearing their stories and struggles. Later, I had the good fortune to take a deep dive into mindfulness as professional/personal development and how to incorporate this into my work. Mindfulness practice is still a central part of my daily life many years later – I think it helps keep me sane.

What do you do in the community?

I am a long-standing member of the Yackandandah Tennis Club committee, and related to that, the Yackandandah Sports Park (of which the tennis club is part). I do this because I love tennis and all it has given me over my years of playing – fun, fitness and social connection.

More recently, I became involved in Wellbeing Advocacy Yackandandah (WAY) – a committee established to promote the health and wellbeing of the local community. The committee was established when Apollo Care Alliance took over Yackandandah Health in 2023. I am currently president of WAY. In this role, I can ensure, along with the other WAY volunteers, the ongoing viability of the vital services provided by Yackandandah Health, and contribute to the wellbeing of the wider community.

Is there an important community issue that you think needs addressing?

Rising social inequality and lack of access to opportunity is unjust and threatens social cohesion.

What would you do to solve change, improve that situation?

It’s hard to know how to address these big picture issues at the local level but we can get involved in the political process and elect community independents with values and policies that reflect social justice. Also, in Yackandandah, we are looking into establishing a philanthropic trust for the benefit of the town and surrounding localities.

What do you see as one of the most important current world issues?

Grievance politics, and authoritarian-inclined politicians acting in bad faith to sell bogus solutions to complex social problems. Genocide in the Middle East.

If the person you would most like to meet came to Indigo Shire (past or present), or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why?

Dr Simon Longstaff from the Sydney-based Ethics Centre (he was here several years ago for the local Festival of Dangerous Ideas). I would take him to historic sites in the shire, and the places to enjoy local food and wine/beer. I’m sure he would savour the experience and make great conversation – I appreciate his intelligence, clear thinking and deep humanity.

What book are you reading?

“Looking from the North: Australian history from the top down” by Henry Reynolds