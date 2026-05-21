A group of Beechworth Inc. members last Thursday checked out the Old Beechworth Gaol’s new facility with the venture contributing to tourism.

Beechworth Inc vice president Ian Longfield said the purpose-built visitor reception centre added benefits to Beechworth overall as a tourist destination as well as for businesses.

“The gaol is such an iconic part of Beechworth and is a real draw card for tourists,” he said.

“Improvements with the new space for people soaking up Beechworth’s history is an anchor point for the town.”

Mr Longfield said Beechworth Inc. – a voluntary collective for local businesses to achieve combined goals for the town’s benefit – has a lineup of activities on this year’s agenda.

Among them are networking events with guest speakers, and a social media campaign to help small businesses planned to start later this month.

“Most businesses in town are small and sometimes find it difficult to run their own social media campaigns,” he said.

“We're looking at undertaking some support because more of us who are out there promoting Beechworth through our own businesses will help bring people to the town.

“Everyone is doing something different but it’s about networking and supporting each other.

“When customers come through the door they also want to know, where to go such as the Old Beechworth Gaol, Heritage Trail, Burke Museum, Woolshed Falls and wineries.

“One of our biggest challenges is the demand for a variety of eateries with more spaces needed particularly offering local produce.

“The new reception centre with its café is a great example of an eatery to keep tourists in town.”

Mr Longfield said the location is central to town where tourists can park their vehicles and walk to other locations of interest.

The vice president said Beechworth Inc. is in transition with a change in committee members.

“We welcome all committee members to help plan and organise networking events,” he said.

“Networking and knowing who's who is a big part of the reason for Beechworth Inc.'s existence.

“We all work better if we work collectively.

“We’re focused on businesses coming together and supporting each other particularly with the recent federal budget.

“We're all different with different agendas, investment profiles and products and the budget affects us all differently.”

Mr Longfield said the added challenge of fuel prices affecting businesses could be an ongoing one.

“It’s about what we can do as a collective but also as individual businesses, and sometimes just to know that what you're doing is helping someone next door, and vice versa,” he said.

Australian Centre for Rural Entrepreneurship (ACRE) chief executive Matt Pfahlert who led the community buy back of the Old Beechworth Gaol, said the new visitor reception space created a good customer experience around its daily tours.

Mr Pfahlert said the new space enhanced tourist expectations for them to feel comfortable in a high quality cultural tourism experience, as well as a place for functions, events and locals to gather.

The CEO also said the space provided the opportunity for tourists and locals to mingle where visitors to the town will get a sense of a great Beechworth community.

The Beechworth and District Chamber of Commerce and Industry was renamed Beechworth Incorporated on 23 August 2023.

Visit www.beechworthinc.com.au or email bworth.inc@gmail.com for Beechworth Inc. membership enquiries.