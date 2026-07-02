From now until August

YACKANDANDAH MUSEUM: Exhibition: ‘Thank God you’re here nurse’ – How health care came to Yackandandah.’ Commemorates the 1926 opening of the Bush Intermediate Hospital and the events that led to the hospital being established. Runs until August. Opening hours 10.30am to 3.30pm Wed – Sunday. Bank of Victoria building, 21 High St.

From now until Wednesday 8 July

INDIGO SHIRE LIBRARIES: Winter school holiday programs at various days and times from now to Wednesday 8 July. Visit www.indigoshire.vic.gov.au/Community/Libraries/Whats-On-at-our-Libraries/Winter-School-Holiday-Program-Indigo-Libraries for information.

Saturday 4 July

BEECHWORTH FARMERS MARKET: 8.30am -12.30pm. Held on the first Saturday of every month. Great variety of fresh, local produce. Craft and food stalls. Located at the Anglican Christ Church, cur of Ford and Church Streets.

Wednesday 8 July

BEECHWORTH LIBRARY: 5pm to 7pm. Library After Dark is exclusively for 12 to 18-year-olds.

Catch up on homework, dive into a good book, or hang out. Study in quiet spaces with library resources to get schoolwork done, play board games, explore the digital library, browse the book collection and public computers and wi-fi can be used too.

Saturday 11 July

CHILTERN COURTHOUSE: 2pm. Chiltern Courthouse committee invites you to a talk on the book ‘Beechworth’s Telegraph by local morsecodian Leo Nette. The telegraph had a significant impact on the goldfields and Australia. 58 Main Street. Afternoon tea supplied. Gold Coin donation appreciated. Bookings: Lois Hotson 0457 262 358 or email: hotson@westnet.com.au

Friday 11 July

RUTHERGLEN LIBRARY: 11am. Author talk on the book ‘Beechworth’s Telegraph’ by local morsecodian Leo Nette. The telegraph had a significant impact on the goldfields and Australia. Located in the Soldiers memorial Hall, 153 High Street.

Sunday 12 July

RUTHERGLEN MARKET: 9am – 12.30pm. Held on the second Sunday of every month, this market brings together a lively mix of stallholders showcasing the very best in fresh produce, artisan goods, and local creativity. Lions Park. Douglas Street.