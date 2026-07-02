A community proposal to house and preserve Beechworth’s prized historic horse-drawn carriages has been unsuccessful.

BHHS president Jamie Kronborg released a statement which said the group could not reach an agreement to use the town's refurbished railway goods shed for the collection.

“Essential housing of a suitable size, including Beechworth's former railway goods shed managed by Indigo Shire Council, could not be secured for temporary use to enable the collection's ongoing care, interpretation and public access,” he said.

“We obtained strategic planning advice from two regional councils that Indigo's current zoning for the site would permit the goods shed's use for storage or activation as a museum with the council’s permission.

“We were told council staff informed councillors that upgrades to the shed, refurbished six years ago at a cost to taxpayers and ratepayers of at least $600,000, would be required to allow public access to the building.

“We were also told that an application to use the goods shed could only be made through a public call by the council for expressions of interest (EOI).”

Mr Kronborg said the society had worked hard since February on a "Horsepower!" proposal to explore options for housing and interpreting significant vehicles from the collection in Beechworth, which included carriages built in Beechworth in the 19th century.

The society worked collaboratively with the National Trust of Australia (Victoria), community organisations, education partners, heritage specialists and others.

Mr Kronborg said the community would be deeply disappointed with the outcome.

“We secured strong community support for the proposed project and recognition of its heritage value,” he said.

“The collection provided a unique opportunity to tell the story of horse-powered transport and its fundamental contribution to the economic and social development of Beechworth, the North East and Victoria.

“We envisaged its interpretation in Beechworth would also add a significant layer ‒ contributing to a broader understanding of the horse within the complexities of colonialism ‒ to Indigo's pitch for inclusion in the Victorian Goldfields UNESCO World Heritage bid.

“Objects like these vehicles help us to comprehend a place’s history.”

Indigo Shire Council and the National Trust signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in October 2022 moving the collection from its last exhibition place, the former Billson’s Brewery, to a temporary storage site on Beechworth’s outskirts.

Council had committed to explore temporary housing options in the short term and potential collaborations with the Trust in any activation stage.

Earlier this year the National Trust of Australia (Victoria) announced it would be relocating some of Beechworth’s 21 horse-drawn carriages from its historic collection after conceding it did not have the facilities to keep them.

The Trust is proposed to move some of the vehicles to other Trust properties in Victoria.

Horse-drawn transport was the system that moved gold to global markets, connected migrants to the diggings, and enabled Beechworth to function as North East Victoria’s administrative and commercial capital from the 1850s to 1876, when the railway opened.

Mr Kronborg said BHHS remained committed to protecting, promoting and interpreting the local communities’ rich history and heritage.

“The work we've undertaken with community partners and others is evidence, yet again, of a strong commitment and interest in preserving, interpreting and sharing the important stories and objects that shaped life in Beechworth, Stanley, Wooragee, the Woolshed and Murmungee, and continue to do so,” he said.